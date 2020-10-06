Those who make their living by running performance arts venues say a new $12 million state aid program created with federal money will help as they plan for a bleak year ahead.
Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth was one of the first in the country to put on a full musical performance after the coronavirus pandemic hit. Their fall block series includes “Always … Patsy Cline,” which started Oct. 1, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “Nunsense.”
Executive Director Kathleen Cavalaro said she and her team are planning for only 30 to 40% of their typical audience numbers in 2021.
“We’re seeing only 20 to 25 percent of our audience members are ready to come inside,” Cavalaro said.
Without aid, Cavalaro’s organization, like many others in New Hampshire, could not survive.
At Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, where owner Scott Hayward is planning to do three shows a week with 130 people inside his facility which has the capacity for 700, that revenue will allow him to pay his staff this fall.
“There is no scenario where we break even, but that’s not really our goal and that’s why things like this $12 million and things like the Main Street grants helps make up for that,” Hayward said.
Hayward said they hope to have over 525 people in the venue for shows, or to operate at more than 75% capacity, by the second quarter of 2022.
Ginnie Lupi, executive director of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, said during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday that state officials demonstrated their commitment to performance arts venues with the announcement of the relief program.
“We are thrilled with this and it’s just such a commitment from the state of New Hampshire to this sector of the economy,” Lupi said.
The Live Venue Relief Program will support for-profit and nonprofit performance venues facing revenue losses due to COVID-19.
The program’s funding will be shared among eligible live performance venues, based on revenue losses adjusted for other relief funds. Recipients may qualify for up to $1.5 million.
Oct. 13 is the application deadline.