NATIONAL POLITICS
“How can we move beyond competing to rile up the most people in 280 characters or fewer and focus on bringing the most people together?”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., referring to Twitter, on Jan. 7, the day after the U.S. Capitol was attacked
“I ducked down behind the balcony because we were hearing people pounding on the door. I wanted to get out of the line of fire.”
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster on the evening of Jan. 6, recalling her flight from the House floor a few hours earlier
“Any good that President Trump did in the last four years was negated in the last 72 hours, and it’s appalling.”
Bethlehem resident Nancy Fages, in August, on "F--- Biden" signs displayed outside a local motel
"It's a little hurtful living in northern New England as an openly gay man and being called a far-right extremist."
Keene resident Jason Riddle, one of a handful of New Hampshire residents arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. He spoke in September about his decision to plead guilty to charges.
“I’ll do anything to get back to my family.”
Amherst resident Ryder Winegar speaking in mid-January during a bail hearing following his arrest for making threats to members of Congress. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and blamed the threats on drinking and exposure to months of right-wing news.
STATE POLITICS
“It’s because she’s not here, she has not been here for four or five years, shows up at election time and tries to smile and wave at the camera and all that; that’s what they do in 49 other states.”
Gov. Chris Sununu speaks on why he had been leading Sen. Hassan in polls before deciding last November he would not run.
“I thought his comments were pretty over the top and a number of comments he said about me were outright false."
Sen. Hassan responds to Sununu's attack
“From my history in this state, this is unprecedented in the Live Free or Die state, that we would see this extreme legislative attempt to get between the bodies of women and their doctors.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on the Republican-led, N.H. Legislature approving a ban on abortion after 24 weeks, the first since the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court’s decision in 1973.
“The state employees are fearful of this meeting and have left. Therefore, this meeting is canceled.”
Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, comments following a loud protest from vaccine mandate opponents that broke up an August meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester.
“You are yelling at the wrong people. We are trying to help yet you are attacking us.”
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, tries to calm down an anti-vaccine mandate crowd outside the State House last September.
“The vote showed a reckless disregard for the lives we are losing while they turn away the tools our state needs to fight and win this battle against COVID.”
Sununu comments after the GOP-led Executive Council last Oct. 13 made New Hampshire the first state in the nation to initially turn down COVID-19 vaccine grant money; the council reversed course six weeks later.
“For months, Sununu enabled anti-vaccine rhetoric and loudly opposed vaccine requirements — and today he reaped what he sowed.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley on GOP opposition to taking COVID-19 grant money
“We’re going to stand up. We will link arms, and then we are going to leave silently,” Grinnell said. “I have a lot of hope today. Let’s pray. God is in control, no matter the outcome.”
Anti-vaccine protester and hospital nurse Terese Grinnell speaking prior to the same October Executive Council meeting where nine protesters were later arrested for disorderly conduct.
“We are allowing them the option to seek out an educational setting in which they can succeed and in which they can thrive.”
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut on education freedom account scholarships given to moderate-income families who choose to send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
“Make no mistake, this has been the Republicans’ plans all along. Their ultimate goal of defunding public education and sending tax dollars to private and religious schools is here and is expanding every chance they get.”
State Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, a leading opponent of education choice.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day."
Vice President Mike Pence speaking in Manchester last July about his rift with President Trump over Pence’s decision to certify the 2020 election
“People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history. Congratulations Windham — look forward to seeing the results.”
Former President Trump comments last May prior to a forensic audit of election results in Windham. The audit found the use of a ballot folding machine, and not widespread fraud, led to a discrepancy between ballots counted by automatic voting machines and a hand recount.
“Governor, we feel obligated to inform you that — contrary to your recent public statements — systemic racism does in fact exist here in New Hampshire."
Ten members of Gov. Chris Sununu's Diversion and Inclusion advisory council, who resigned in late June over Sununu's signature of a budget bill that included divisive concepts legislation
COVID-19
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, on divisiveness gripping the state over vaccine and mask mandates to protect against COVID-19
“Remember the movie ‘Carrie,’ when she’s at the prom and they poured that big vat of blood all over her? That’s what you did to those kids. You ostracized them. You made an example of them to feel weird, that there’s something wrong with them.”
Donna Greulich of Exeter, on the controversial decision to write numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students to track them at Exeter High School’s prom
“This was our moonshot."
Dr. Michael Calderwood, chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, on the unprecedented efforts by the worldwide scientific community to develop testing, treatment and vaccines for COVID-19
“It’ll keep you out of the morgue.”
Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care at Littleton Hospital, about the COVID-19 vaccine, in November
“By the time we saw the numbers pop, the virus was out.”
Raymond Schools Superintendent David DeRuosi, explaining why school had to go remote after a COVID-19 outbreak that started during homecoming weekend
“I’ve been concerned enough that I haven’t even gone out for a haircut.”
Edward Wilson, 87, of Somersworth as he prepared to get his first COVID shot in January
“It’s tough on old folks, because they can’t get out like normal. And then they get down."
William Wentworth, 89, of Dover, of the days before seniors could get vaccinated
“The most important thing is just listening to them."
Hackett Hill Nursing Home Administrator Heidi Forrence, on the one-on-one conversations that persuaded vaccine-hesitant staff to get COVID-19 vaccines, after the home's parent company imposed a mandate in August
“Our legal team says this is the best case ever. This case can be so much fun.”
Anti-vaccine mandate nurse Terese Grinnell about her October arrest at an Executive Council meeting for allegedly disrupting the meeting
“They brought it to us, and we’re getting blamed for it.”
Valley Street jail inmate Daniel Samaria during an early January court hearing where he seeks release from the jail, where half the inmates were infected with COVID-19.
“If he can’t come to me, I guess I’ll have to come to him."
Manchester bar owner Bill Laberge who delivered a sandwich and draft beer to nursing home resident Leo Buote in May, after reports that Buote, a World War II veteran, missed his visits to Billy’s and had been stuck in a nursing home for more than a year because of COVID-19 restrictions
REMOTE LEARNING/WORKING
“It’s really, really hard to get the students to engage for more than 30 seconds.”
Melissa Valence, math teacher at Southside Middle School in Manchester, on remote learning
“How many women are doing what I did, hiding behind a closed door with children screaming in the other room?”
MacKenzie Nicholson, a Nottingham mother of two who found remote work in 2021 after a pandemic in spring 2020
“This is better than nothing. At least I’m not in my bed.”
Alyssa Baron, 17, Manchester School of Technology senior, in late January, the first in-person school day in 10 months for Manchester high school students
“We can’t keep up with Target.”
Anne Grassie, of the Rochester Child Care Center, explaining that wages for caregivers, including child care providers and nursing home staff, could not keep pace with the pay offered by retail, restaurants and delivery services
“We were in there all of three weeks. And then it was like, ‘OK everybody go home. We’ll just leave this beautiful, shiny new space.’”
Carla Vanderhoof of addapptation, whose Exeter startup continues to work remotely nearly two years after completing an expansion
CRIME AND JUSTICE
“What we saw in the jungles of Sinaloa was ‘Breaking Bad’ on steroids.”
U.S. Marshal Nick Willard, on a trip to Mexico, where the drug cartels are mass-producing crystal meth that ends up on the streets of New Hampshire
“We say Niko is our employee but he’s also probably our dearest friend and teammate.”
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matt Fleming, handler of Niko, a dog trained to sniff out electronic storage devices to detect child sexual abuse material
“My confidence in the judiciary is pretty low at this point. That’s unfortunate, but that’s the work of Julie Introcaso.”
Nashua divorcee Robin Partello commenting in November about the misdemeanor of a former judge who used White Out on the court record of Partello's long-running divorce case
“We do love you, but you need to tell.”
Milford resident John Dauphinais pleading via the media in October to his sister, Danielle Dauphinais, to disclose the whereabouts of her son, Elijah "Eli" Lewis, 5, who had been missing for about 30 days. In November, his body was found in a Massachusetts park
“I just thought that (George Floyd) could have been me. I’ve had cops in Manchester pull their guns on me multiple times for no reason.”
Former Manchester resident Antwan Stroud, after a sentencing hearing in late July, where he avoided a jail term for his participation in unrest on South Willow Street after the death or George Floyd. A judge rejected efforts by prosecutors to jail Stroud after the Union Leader reported that a young White co-defendant, arrested the same night, was not sentenced to jail.
"Who gives a f---."
“Of course not, they’re a bunch of morons.”
Marital master Bruce DalPra, commenting during a divorce case about a father's lament that he wasn't able to cook for his children at the holidays and then about the children's mother saying they don't always make good decisions. The New Hampshire court system ordered that he no longer hear cases.
"I will sit here until my body rots."
River David Lidstone, during a court hearing in late July when a judge mulled over the continued jailing of the 81-year-old hermit, who refused to evacuate his cabin of 27 years
MISC.
“There’s nothing like being at a food distribution to, number one, appreciate what you might have in your life, and number two, appreciate the people who need our services.”
Ann Cote, long-time acquisition manager for New Hampshire Food Bank, which has been running mobile food pantries to meet a growing need during the pandemic
“I have a good job; I’m not a scumbag. I ran into tough times and I needed help.”
Manchester resident Amanda Cochran, speaking in October, about the delivery of her government-funded rental assistance check, 28 days after she was evicted
“The state loves Bedford children more than Manchester children.”
Granite State Organizing Project leader Sarah Jane Knoy, speaking in October about the funding disparities between Manchester schools and those in the affluent suburb of Bedford.
“Like so many priests and bishops, Bishop John (McCormack) came slowly to realize what had happened.”
The Rev. John MacInnis, eulogist of former Manchester Bishop John B. McCormack. Tarred by the priest sex-abuse scandal of the early 2000s, McCormack refused to step down while admitting mistakes. He died Sept. 21.
MANCHESTER
“The city is totally against us and I don’t know why.”
Mr. Renaud, a homeless man and resident of the highway-side Econocamp, which was cleared in September
“Young people don’t want to be homeless. Young people don’t leave home because they don’t like mom’s rules.”
Erin Kelly, director of young adult services at Waypoint, speaking in March about efforts to open a youth shelter in Manchester. By year's end, city leaders had approved a shelter, and Kelly had been elected alderman.
“As a taxpayer, I want more sober houses as opposed to someone OD’ing out front with a needle in their arm."
Myrtle Street resident Kelly Goumas, speaking in May about a neighboring sober house that the city deemed illegal. Into Action Sober Living has sued the city in federal court, claiming its regulations are discriminatory.
“People leave to go and get clean, and Manchester sucks them back in.”
Homeless woman Tiffany commenting in July about the death of five homeless people in Manchester over 1 1/2 months
“My issue is an open anti-White sentiment. It is aggressive and it is explicitly anti-White.”
Daniel Concannon, former coordinator for after-school programs in Manchester, Daniel Concannon quit his job of seven years, complaining in July about training programs that addressed White privilege
"There’s some bad things that go on in our bathrooms.”
Alderman Tony Sapienza on Manchester aldermen debating sending complaints against board members to the city's conduct board
AND NOW A WORD FROM JKL
“The big-spending aldermen can vote any way they want, but even if my toenails were pulled out one by one I wouldn’t vote to put those crazy amendments on the ballot or give those loons on the school board autonomy over a lemonade stand."
Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur on proposed charter amendments in Manchester
“Her manic behavior is literally worse than having a rooster for a neighbor.”
Levasseur speaking about newly elected Alderman At Large June Trisciani
“What the f--- you doing? I can’t believe you’re doing this. Do you know who the hell I am?”
Levasseur to city parking attendant after she gave him a citation for parking in an area on Elm Street reserved for city buses