MILFORD – There is little about the outside of the spare, white-shingled building that reveals the breadth of Milford history it contains.
But inside, past the worn steps and overgrown brush, is another world.
Here, the hardwood floors and paneled walls open to a large gathering space and stage that for 109 years served as social center for Finnish immigrant quarry workers and housed their labor movement before it became a center of civic and agrarian life as the Granite Grange No. 7. A former owner said the space was remarkably preserved.
So, when the Grange hall at 23 Webster St. went up for sale May 1, the non-profit Milford Community Center Coalition quickly formed to raise funds to buy the building for historical preservation and community use. Within a week, the group raised more than $6,000 in individual donations and received the support of the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, Milford selectman, former Grange members and local organizations, said Milford resident Katherine Kokko, who spearheaded the effort.
Instead, the New Hampshire State Grange executive committee sold the building to a developer for $285,00 in cash -- $10,000 over asking price -- to be converted into two-family housing.
Given the historical nature of the building and local zoning restrictions, new owners David and Danielle Fait of Hollis need a variance to convert the building into two rental units. The property lies in a Residential A district, which does not allow two-family dwellings, Milford Director of Community Development Terrence Dolan said. The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on the plan Thursday.
“I am heartbroken to lose the community orientation of this space and feel strongly that the New Hampshire State Grange made the wrong decision when it chose to profit from the sale of a local community space without thoughtful discussion with the community it leaves behind,” Kokko said.
The coalition’s offer to buy the hall included a $10,000 non-refundable deposit and an agreement to repair the leaking roof and maintain the building for one year while it applied for grants through the state’s Land Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) and Community Development Finance Authority and raised funds to purchase it, Kokko said.
The Finnish quarry workers union built the “Finn Hall,” with its elevated stage, gathering space, downstairs kitchen and dining hall, in 1914 and sold it to the Grange in 1941, she said.
Acknowledging “housing is a critical need in New Hampshire,” New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s community preservation and services manager Andrew Cushing said: “In this particular case, we were disappointed that the proposal for community use wasn’t selected. We believe the Milford Community Center Coalition’s vision to retain the building as a community asset was a viable way to preserve the Grange history.”
Cash offer
Private builder and property investor David Fait of EquiFund Capital LLC said he intends to retain the building’s historical integrity. “We are all about history,” said Fait, who has redeveloped properties in Nashua and Milford and is in the process of getting local approvals to convert the former Sacred Heart Church in Wilton into four units of rental housing.
Fait said he will keep the building’s hardwood floors and walls, ticket booth, the front step with “Granite Grange” etched into it and even will convert the stage into a master bedroom.
He dismissed the idea of using the space for community use. He said the property, though in good condition, had been vacant for about six years and the exterior had not been kept up.
“It would have failed as a community center. People don’t really use these buildings so much anymore,” he said.
Arthur Merrill of Antrim, who is overseer (vice president) of the New Hampshire State Grange and chairs its executive committee, said the committee received four offers on the hall and voted 4-2 to sell to the Faits. As chair, Merrill said he cannot vote and did not voice an opinion.
“The four people who voted in favor I think were mostly concerned…whether they (the Milford Community Center Coalition) were going to be able to come up with the money in a year,” Merrill said. “And we had this offer for $10,000 more than we were asking, and that was in cash.”
Crossed signals
Selling an historic Grange building for private housing as opposed to preserving its historical, architectural and cultural features for civic reuse appears to runs counter to a decade-long partnership the New Hampshire State Grange has had with the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
In 2013, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance listed all Grange buildings in the state on its annual Seven to Save endangered properties list because of Grange buildings’ “significant representation of our state’s history, Grange values and civic and social traditions as well as their vulnerability,” the alliance’s executive director Jennifer Goodman said.
Calling the Milford Grange hall an example of “irreplaceable social and architectural history,” she had urged the state Grange executive committee to favorably consider the coalition’s proposal.
The State Grange's Merrill stressed that the organization wants to continue working with the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and attributed the Milford situation to “miscommunications.”
He questioned why no one from Milford approached the state Grange to buy the building after the Milford Grange closed about six years ago.
“The public didn’t know the building was going to be made available. It has been sitting vacant longer than I know,” Kokko said.
While the general public may not have known the status of the Grange hall, Merrill said he was surprised to recently learn the local Grange master — acting without the authority of or knowledge of the state Grange executive committee — approached Milford selectmen in 2017 to ask whether the town was interested in buying the property.
Selectmen discussed the matter in non-public session in July 2017. Merrill said he learned this just before the property went up for sale.
“The executive committee has to be involved (in a local Grange sale) from day one,” Merrill said. “We knew nothing…(T)he executive committee should have gone with him.” Selectmen expressed no interest in buying the hall, according the minutes of the 2017 non-public meeting, which were unsealed in August 2018.