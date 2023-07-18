Entrance hall

The hall's entryway, with original ticket booth at left, opens to the meeting space with its elevated stage.

 NH State Grange via Zillow

MILFORD – There is little about the outside of the spare, white-shingled building that reveals the breadth of Milford history it contains.

But inside, past the worn steps and overgrown brush, is another world.

Milford Grange hall

The building at 23 Webster St., Milford, was built in 1914 by Finnish quarry workers and sold to the Granite Grange No. 7 in 1941. The N.H. State Grange executive committee sold it to a private developer to be converted into two rental units, disappointing a community non-profit that tried to buy it for preservation and community use.
Milford Grange Front Steps
Buy Now

The Granite Grange and its dates of operation are etched into the top front step of the former Grange hall.