There are plans to pave several dirt roads in Bedford this year, but concerns are being raised among residents and town officials.
About $6 million in road work will take place in Bedford in 2021, which is nearing the end of a major $30 million road bond approved by voters in 2014.
On tap for this year is the resurfacing of about 30 roads, as well as the paving of three dirt roadways — Meadow Road, Old Mill Road and Gage Girls Road (south).
“As far as I know, the residents there don’t want that paved because they don’t want it to be a big cut-through,” Jen Deml, of Bedford, said of Meadow Road.
She suggested town officials speak with the residents there before moving forward with a paving project.
Jeffrey Foote, public works director, said he has received some correspondence from homeowners there.
“Some are in favor and some are opposed,” he said of the paving project on Meadow Road.
However, Foote said public works crews spend more time on Meadow Road than any other roadway working to maintain dust in the summer and fix rutting and washboarding other times of the year.
A lot of money is spent trying to maintain the dirt and gravel roadways in Bedford, specifically Meadow Road, according to Foote, adding they will be easier to maintain if they are paved.
“The goal for many years was to pave all of the gravel roads in town,” Foote told the town council recently.
An existing culvert on Meadow Road will not be impacted by the paving, he said, acknowledging that there is occasional flooding in that area, but it is less frequent since the culvert was replaced a few years ago.
“I am very concerned about that flooding,” said Bill Duschatko, a town councilor who lives near Meadow Road, noting the roadway is sometimes closed during major rain storms.
“I am also concerned about creating a high-speed thoroughfare and a very dangerous situation,” he said, adding that Wallace Road, which runs perpendicular to Meadow Road, is already a speedway.
Duschatko said paving Meadow Road would create another cut-through and possibly a safety issue.
Foote said if all roadways are paved, it equalizes traffic and prevents large volumes of vehicular flow in certain areas.
“When we eliminate one means of travel, then we push the problem to other areas,” said Foote, contending it is more stable to have paved roads with less maintenance and less erosion.
Once Meadow Road, Old Mill Road and Gage Girls Road (south) are paved, Foote said the only remaining public roadways that are still dirt or gravel that will need to be paved in Bedford are Tinker Road, County Road (west), Polly Peabody Road and Holbrook Hill Road.
This year’s $6 million in road work includes a series of paving projects on numerous roads in town. Once complete, about $1.6 million will remain from the $30 million road bond previously approved by voters seven years ago.
Foote said significant work has been done to improve Bedford’s roadways in the past two decades.