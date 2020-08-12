DURHAM — Signs of life are returning to the University of New Hampshire campus.
Students wearing masks began arriving Wednesday to bring their belongings to their dorms as they prepare for a new school year filled with uncertainty
The coronavirus pandemic forced the university to create a two-phase move-in process for freshmen and returning students to limit the number of people entering residential buildings.
Move-in, which is expected to take three weeks, began Wednesday when the first students dropped off their things with help from family and friends.
While the campus will look different this year with signs posted on lawns and buildings encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, many students said they’re looking forward to the start of classes, which will include a mix of online and in-person instruction when the fall semester begins on Aug. 31.
“I’m very excited to be somewhere other than my house,” said freshman Sierra Briscoe of Goffstown.
She said she’s not nervous about starting college in person and feels most students will take the proper safety precautions and follow the university’s protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus.
The only thing that worries Briscoe, who plans to study bioengineering, is getting to know other students when some classes will be online and other social opportunities will be limited.
“I think honestly the nervousness I have is, ‘How do I meet friends when most of my classes are hybrid?’ They’re mostly online but I will be in class for short periods of time,” she said.
Isabella Segura, a freshman from Rhode Island, is also excited to start, but isn’t sure what types of social interactions she’ll be able to have outside of the classroom.
“I just don’t know what will be running with clubs and stuff,” she said.
While many students were glad to be able to drop off their belongings, even if it was done without their roommate, they are worried about a possible spike of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire disrupting classes at some point over the next several weeks.
Freshman Skye Flegg of Nantucket, Mass., said she’s been nervous wondering if the university would open.
“It’s hard to know, but we’ve moved the stuff in and everyone’s coming to campus, so that’s exciting,” Flegg said. “I’m a little nervous we’re going to be sent home a few months in. I’m hoping for the best and hopefully everyone takes precautions, but it’s definitely something to think about.”
Several parents said they’re not too concerned about their children getting infected and feel students will be careful.
Briscoe’s mother, Josee Therriault, said her daughter has been diligent about taking precautions.
“I know that we’ve been practicing safely and I expect that of her. I just hope everybody else does,” she said.
Phil Herman IV, a freshman from Pennsylvania, said he considered taking a year off to avoid the uncertainty with the pandemic, but decided to stick with it.
“I just hope we don’t get a spread and have to get sent home in a couple weeks, but it seems like UNH is taking a lot of precautions so I’m not overly worried about that,” he said.
Jim Dishaw, a father from Florida who helped his sophomore, Niko, move in, said he hopes that if a virus outbreak does occur that the university won’t shut down completely.
“Maybe they’ll roll back some of the in-class sessions and make it like an A group and a B group and say, ‘OK, this week the A group goes to classes and the B group goes next week’ just to minimize the spread. To shut down again is just going to negatively impact the learning experience. That’s the only concern I have,” he said.