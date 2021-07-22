Delayed for about a year, the Bronstein redevelopment project is expected to get off the ground this fall.
“The inefficiencies of the COVID-19 pandemic have really made the project difficult to get started,” said Jim Petropoulos, a civil engineer with Hayner Swanson, Inc.
“The complexity of the project itself — it is a challenging project.”
The Nashua City Planning Board approved the project in August 2020, which includes four new, four-story apartment buildings at the corner of Central and Pine streets.
The Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority has partnered with Boston Capital to redevelop the Bronstein parcel.
Because construction has not yet begun at the site, the developers approached the planning board last week seeking a one-year extension.
“The project is anticipated to start in the fall of 2021,” stressed Petropoulos.
Under the redevelopment plan, the Bronstein apartments, currently a 48-unit public housing facility, will be razed and replaced with 206 units of affordable housing and 10 units of market rate housing.
“Six buildings are being demolished,” he said.
Residents who currently occupy the Bronstein apartment complex are now in the process of being relocated, and temporary housing is being offered to all of them, according to Petropoulos.
City planners approved the one-year extension to begin construction.
“Let’s try to get this done. This is definitely a positive thing for the city,” said Scott LeClair, chairman of the planning board.
The board also approved a condominium subdivision request, which is being created only for financing purposes; the apartments will only be for rent, not for sale.
Rich Mazzocchi, managing director at Boston Capital Development LLC, said there are two limited partnerships that derive from the same investor, however there are different lenders for each partnership.
The name of the investor was not disclosed.
According to Mazzocchi, the Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be a long-term, sole general partner after the property is stabilized, explaining that Boston Capital will then exit the partnership.
“At the end of 15 years, NHRA has a right of first refusal to purchase both projects,” he said, explaining NHRA will likely own the Bronstein apartment complex in perpetuity.
Recently, the Board of Aldermen approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the entities redeveloping the Bronstein apartment complex, which will provide about a 50% tax discount throughout the life of the arrangement until 2038.
Among the new affordable housing units at Bronstein, 34 of them will be offered to families with 80% of the average median income, 90 units will be offered to families with 60% of the average median income and 70 units will be reserved for families with 30% of the average median income.