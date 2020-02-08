NASHUA — Organizers of an effort to raise an initial $4 million in private funds for a downtown performing arts center are seeking an 18-month deadline extension to collect the rest of the ante.
Representatives with the capital campaign said last week that at least $645,000 has been donated.
Originally, aldermen offered the campaign two years to raise the $4 million. Since that deadline passed last month, aldermen are considering extending the deadline to Aug. 31, 2021.
“We have 30 lead and major gifts right now, and we have about 20 on the table that we are waiting for their final commitment on,” said Deborah Novotny, chairman of the capital campaign committee for the future performing arts center at 201 Main St.
Aldermen previously approved a $15.5 million bond for the project. However, it cannot move forward until the $4 million is raised, which includes potential new market tax credits.
The current cost estimate for the new arts center is more than $20 million, according to Tim Cummings, economic development director for the city.
“We are striving to reduce that,” he told the budget review committee on Thursday. He said the budget will likely include the $15.5 million bond, $4.2 million in tax credits already being sought and $2.5 million in local donations.
Last week, Enterprise Bank donated $100,000 for the project, and Bank of America gave $250,000. Another $294,000 has been secured in a state tax credit from the Community Development Finance Authority.
Because the capital campaign is still in its quiet phase of fundraising, Novotny said it is not appropriate to disclose how much money in pledges has been secured. However, she said there is strong momentum and a good pipeline to raise additional funds.
Some residents are pleading for more transparency in the fundraising process. Cummings explained that because a separate nonprofit group has been formed to collect the donations, the tally does not need to be disclosed under the Right to Know law.
Novotny explained that her committee is following a proven capital campaign strategy to raise 70% of its goal — primarily through direct conversations with potential donors — before it announces how much money has been raised. If that announcement is made prematurely, it could hinder fundraising efforts, she said.
“My biggest concern is the lack of transparency,” said Mike Soucy, former alderman. “At this point I don’t really trust what I am seeing until I see some numbers.”
Karen Bill of Nashua agreed, saying the public was led to believe $4 million in donations already was waiting in the wings to jumpstart the project.
“That was not and is not the case,” Bill said.
Marylou Blaisdell, a downtown business owner who is serving on the capital campaign committee, told city leaders, “We will meet our goal.”
Rather than eliminating the deadline altogether, the budget review committee is supporting an 18-month extension to raise the $4 million. A vote by the full Board of Aldermen will take place on Wednesday.
“I think we need to do everything we can to give it every shot we can to make it happen, and that is where I stand,” said Alderman Richard Dowd.
If approved, the campaign will have until Aug. 31, 2021, to raise the funds.
“I think if we don’t have it done by then, we are in trouble, in my opinion,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
A preliminary layout of the arts center includes a proposal for 750 seats, which is slightly under the capacity of Manchester’s Palace Theatre.