With town elections coming up on Tuesday, the Attorney General’s office is warning about “anonymous” political mailings that do not comply with state law, including flyers circulating in Hudson, Hampton, New Durham and Campton.
State law requires all political advertising to show, at the beginning or end, the name and address of the candidate, persons or entity responsible for the advertising. The AG’s office has interpreted that law to allow an email address or website as long as it also identifies a contact person and address or phone number where that person can be located, according to a news release.
But recent mailings by three political groups failed to disclose such information, according to the AG’s office, which reported receiving “numerous” complaints about recent postcards and flyers that do not contain the required information.
The release cited the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group for postcards sent out in Hudson and Hampton, and Handcountnh.com for mailings in the town of Campton, all of which were promoting warrant articles that would require hand counting of all ballots in those towns.
The AG’s office also cited the Tri-County Republicans for mailings in the town of New Durham regarding the election for members of the board of selectmen.
“Given the close proximity to the elections on March 8, 2022, this office is making public the information related to these anonymous mailers to ensure that voters are aware of this statutorily-mandated identifying information,” the release said.