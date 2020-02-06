NASHUA -- Three air traffic controllers are being recognized for their quick actions that helped an F-16 land safely last fall.
On Thursday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen presented the three men with a Congressional Record Statement praising their poise during an emergency situation on Nov. 20, 2019.
Jeff Aulbach of Brookline, Neil Cospito of Brookline and Michael Jacobson of Nashua joined Shaheen for a brief ceremony honoring their extraordinary efforts at the Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center in Nashua.
The three men played a pivotal role in maneuvering a flawless, yet dangerous mid-air refueling with a number of other planes in the sky, according to Shaheen.
“It is such an incredible story,” she said while speaking with the air traffic controllers.
Poor weather had prevented an F-16 from landing at its home base in Burlington, Vt. With enough fuel remaining for about 15 minutes of flight, the three men created a plan to quickly divert a flight of KC-135 refueling tankers for a mid-air refueling and secure an alternative landing location; the F-16, flown by Lt. Col. Nate Smith, was able to safely land in Syracuse, N.Y.
“This is totally unusual. It doesn’t really happen,” Cospito said of the emergency mid-air refueling. “It is not something we train for.”
The pilot was running out of fuel and desperately needed to land, according to Cospito, who said he would have needed to abandon his plane if they didn’t come up with a feasible alternative.
Aulbach was able to make contact with a KC-135 refueling tanker who was nearby on another mission.
“He said emphatically, ‘Yes,’” when asked if he would be willing to assist, explained Aulbach.
Jacobson said that without the refueling, the F-16 pilot would have had just one critical shot to land the plane. The refueling was a better solution, he added.
“It was tough to stay calm,” acknowledged Jacobson.
They agreed it was a team effort to prevent what could have been a disastrous outcome.
“Quick thinking and error-free execution from Neil Cospito, Jeff Aulbach and Mike Jacobson saved the F-16 pilot from a number of dangerous alternatives,” says the Congressional Record Statement. “ … As many of us travel across the country throughout the year, we should take a moment to reflect on the significance of air traffic controllers like Neil, Jeff and Mike and thank them for working every minute of every day each year to keep our skies safe.”
The three men also previously received the prestigious Archie League Medal of Safety Award from the National Air Traffic Controller Association for their efforts.