The owner of a private Vermont airport was identified as the man who died Thursday when he became entangled underneath a hot air balloon that drifted into New Hampshire.
Brian Boland, 72, was the pilot of the balloon that took off late Thursday from the Post Mills Airport with four passengers, according to Vermont State Police. Police say some time after takeoff, the balloon began to descend and touched down in a field.
The impact of the landing caused the basket to tip and one of the passengers fell out, according to police. It also caused Boland to become entangled in the balloon’s gear that was affixed to the balloon. As the craft began to gain altitude, Boland was entrapped under the basket, police say. He then fell from the basket onto a field off Waits River Road, where he was pronounced dead by first responders, according to police.
The balloon continued its flight without Boland as pilot for another mile and a half, crossing over the New Hampshire border before it became caught in a tree in Piermont. The three remaining passengers were uninjured and managed to climb out of the basket, according to police. The passenger who fell out earlier was also uninjured.
Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, are leading the investigation into the crash.