A demonstration is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Conway to protest police actions in the death of an African American man in Minneapolis and the arrest of an Albany man who recorded state troopers breaking his car window during a traffic stop.
On May 20, five days before George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, Jean Saint Preux, 34, of Albany, was arrested after he was stopped for not displaying a state inspection sticker. The situation escalated. He was charged with two counts of simple assault, disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest.
Saint Preux, who was released on $40 bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 7 in Conway District Court. He could not be reached for comment Saturday.
In a statement, New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said that Saint Preux “refused to produce his license and vehicle registration” after he was stopped.
When told he was under arrest, Saint Preux resisted the efforts of state troopers Margaret Ready and Hawley Rae “by locking the doors, rolling up the windows” and “pushing the troopers’ arms away” after they got him out of the vehicle.
Noyes said that “pursuant to policy, the Division of State Police reviews all use of force incidents and is currently reviewing all facets of this incident to determine if there were any violations of policies.”
In response to a question at a news conference Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “As far as I know no complaints have been filed, but we are going to stay on top of it,” he said. “So far, in terms of my discussions with the Attorney General and the Department of Safety, all indications are, yes, what was done was appropriate, but we are going to look into it.”
A video that Saint Preux recorded and that had been viewed 325,000 times as of Saturday shows the troopers using batons to break his car window and get into the vehicle.
Meanwhile, Saint Preux says, “Look at this, look at this, guys. I didn’t do nothing.”
Later in the video, as the troopers pull Saint Preux out, the sound of a stun gun is heard and Saint Preux says, “Don’t Tase me. I got health problems.”
As of Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign to “Help Ronald with legal fees and car repair” that Saint Preux launched May 21 had raised $4,710 of its goal of $5,000.
Sunday’s protest is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at Four Corners in Conway Village.
On Facebook, protest co-organizer Fiona Davis-Walsh wrote that, “White supremacist violence is central to the history of this nation, the everyday lives of its citizens, and its role in the world. Racist police violence, like the white complacency that allows it to go unchecked, is ongoing and insidious. And, contrary to what many of us would prefer to believe, it happens in our mostly white area, too.”