Nashua might not be able to afford a combined 5.5% pay raise recommended by a Nashua aldermanic panel for one of the city’s police unions, the mayor warned.
The aldermanic budget review committee voted this week to recommend the two-year collective bargaining agreement between the Nashua Board of Police Commissioners and Teamsters Local 633, a group of 28 civilian employees in the police department.
“Without these men and women, we cannot do our jobs,” said James Testaverde, deputy police chief with the Nashua Police Department. “It is my job to advocate for these people.”
Although the proposed contract is not perfect, it is fair, Testaverde said, considering the workers' base salaries currently are low. The union covers custodians, fleet maintenance workers, administrative assistants, booking specialists, records employees, receptionists, finance workers, a crime analyst and accreditation managers.
“They are saying they have several members who are scraping by,” Testaverde said.
Under the proposal, the civilian police members would receive a 2.75% pay increase for fiscal year 2021 and another 2.75% pay raise in fiscal year 2022.
“If we were to grant that to every union indefinitely, we would have trouble sustaining the budgets -- even without COVID-19 and even without the pension increases,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. “So I believe we really need to exercise caution.”
Donchess said the city appears to be setting a precedent, which he said needs to change at some point, in which unions are receiving more than a cost-of-living increase for several years.
Earlier this summer, aldermen were presented with a separate proposal for city firefighters that included a total salary increase of more than 16% over the four years of the agreement.
“We need to be careful of costs of all types, including labor agreements,” Donchess said.
He is not necessarily opposed to the new police union contract, Donchess said, but wanted to make his concern known.
According to Testaverde, the average salary for the civilian police workers in Local 633 is about $42,000 a year, and about seven of them make less than $40,000.
If the new contract is approved, the raises would work out to an average of about $1,155.
“I know these people, have met them and they are the backbone of the police department,” said Alderman Richard Dowd. “These people are not overpaid, and they are critically important.”
Alderman Ben Clemons agreed, saying it is a fair contract for a group that helps the police department function every day.
If approved by the full Board of Aldermen, the union's total base pay would increase from $1,197,715 to $1,264,495, according to the contract, which would be retroactive to July 1 and end on June 30, 2022.
“We just need to be very careful about our budgeting,” stressed the mayor.