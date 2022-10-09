ALTON -- In an observance that his parents said he would have found unnecessary, conflict journalist James W. Foley, who was slain in 2014 while reporting in Syria, was remembered and celebrated Sunday at the church where his faith was nurtured.

With a prayer that it inspire moral courage in others to provide a voice for the voiceless, Foley’s mother, Diane, unveiled a granite memorial of her son, a 1992 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in nearby Wolfeboro, outside of the entrance to Saint Katharine Drexel Church on Route 28.