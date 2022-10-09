Diane Foley and her husband John stand near a memorial that was unveiled Sunday outside Saint Katharine Drexel Church in Alton in honor of their late son, James, a conflict journalist who was murdered in Syria in 2014.
A quartet of Roman Catholic clergy offer their prayers Sunday during a ceremony at Saint Katharine Drexel Church in Alton where a granite memorial was dedicated to James Foley, a parishioner and conflict journalist who was murdered in Syria in 2014 while on assignment.
ALTON -- In an observance that his parents said he would have found unnecessary, conflict journalist James W. Foley, who was slain in 2014 while reporting in Syria, was remembered and celebrated Sunday at the church where his faith was nurtured.
With a prayer that it inspire moral courage in others to provide a voice for the voiceless, Foley’s mother, Diane, unveiled a granite memorial of her son, a 1992 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in nearby Wolfeboro, outside of the entrance to Saint Katharine Drexel Church on Route 28.
The church resulted from the 2003 merger of St. Cecilia’s in Wolfeboro, where Foley had been an altar server, and St. Joan of Arc in Alton.
According to Father Robert Cole, pastor of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Foley received his Faith Formation, his First Holy Communion, and his Confirmation in the parish.
Foley, said his mother, also got a deep-rooted understanding there of his faith-based future life, telling her once that “For some reason, I have physical courage” but less so of the moral courage needed to investigate and tell the stories of the oppressed.
But Foley did tell those stories, reporting multiple times from Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria. In 2011, Foley was imprisoned for more than a month by the regime of then-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, but he returned to the Middle East a year later.
While reporting for GlobalPost and Agence France-Presse, Foley, 40, went missing on Nov. 22, 2012. He was murdered by Islamic State extremists on Aug, 19, 2014, in Raqqa, Syria, and his murder was released online.
The memorial to her son is a great honor to him and her family, she said, adding “Jim would have been profoundly humbled,” yet he would also have been the first to say “I was just doing my job.”
Diane Foley said in the hours before her son’s murder, “I’m so grateful that Jim knew how to pray.”
She admitted, however, to being very unhappy with the U.S. government’s efforts to bring home Jim and other journalists who were being held hostage. But out of that frustration, Foley said she created the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which “advocates for the freedom of all Americans held hostage abroad.
Diane Foley invited ceremony attendees Sunday to join with her family and the foundation to “inspire moral courage,” in journalists and in everyone.
John Foley, who is an internal medicine specialist practicing in Dover, said after the ceremony that James had “accepted his cross” and that in his captivity in Syria, realized “that this world is not the end.”
“Jimmy had a lot of life and his faith was action,” said John Foley.
Despite his son being “in the front of the torture parade” of hostages by ISIS, “he never gave in” to his captors, he said.
Asked if his son would be working in a conflict area, now, like Ukraine, he replied “probably.”
Diane Foley said she and her family continue to learn more things about James Foley that they can be proud of through his friends.
For instance, James, after earning a Bachelor’s degree in history from Marquette University, a Catholic school whose motto is “be the difference,” joined Teach for America and mentored students in inner-cities, she said, among other good deeds that he didn’t openly discuss.
“I’m proud and grateful,” Diane Foley summed up. “We didn’t even know what Jim had in him … he was a gift.”