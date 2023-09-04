Amherst Land Trust President Sally Wilkins displays the “Save the Post Road Forest” poster that board members hope will encourage area residents to donate toward the final $150,000 needed to preserve 68 acres of woodland from development.
Clearview Development LLC's revised subdivision plan that reduces from 43 to 19 the number of housing units it would build off New Boston Road. Under the plan, the town of Amherst would buy 68 acres off Boston Post Road (shown in gray) for conservation. The Amherst Land Trust already secured a conservation easement on the 21 acres off New Boston Road land that would not be developed. The plan goes before the Planning Board Sept. 6.
AMHERST — The Amherst Land Trust reached an agreement with a Nashua developer to preserve 68 acres of mostly woodland west of the Village Green and faces a Sept. 15 deadline to raise the final $150,000 needed to seal the $2 million deal.
The land is part of a total 80-acre tract off New Boston and Boston Post roads near the Mont Vernon town line on which the developer already has subdivision approval to build 43 dwelling units.
Under the agreement, Clearview Development Group LLC of Nashua, would scale back the project to 19 housing units to be built on 12 acres and sell the remaining 68 acres to the town for conservation, Amherst Land Trust President Sally Wilkins said.
“People have become passionate about keeping the ‘rural’ in Amherst, and that’s just what this deal does,” Wilkins said.
“We’re delighted to be closing in on a dream deal — to connect a prize piece of undeveloped conservation land to many others at a bargain price,” she added.
The land trust still has to raise an additional $150,000 by Sept. 15 to meet its goal, Wilkins said last week.
To encourage new donors, the land trust set up a dollar-for-dollar match for all new gifts of up to $1,000; a two-for-one match for gifts over $1,000; and a three-for-one match for gifts of at least $10,000.
Donations may be made online at AmherstLandTrust.org or by check to the Amherst Land Trust, P.O. Box 753, Amherst, NH 03031.
Clearview currently has an approved subdivision to build a total 43 housing units: 18 market-rate condominiums for seniors (55+) on 10 acres off New Boston Road, and 25 single-family houses on 48 acres off Boston Post Road. Under the plan negotiated with the Amherst Land Trust, the developer would build just one single-family house and 18 condos for seniors. The new plan would preserve an estimated 68 acres of mostly woods and some open fields. The revised plan goes before the Planning Board Sept. 6.
“We are delighted to be part of this deal,” Erol Duymazlar of Clearview Development said. “The resulting plan will still provide much-needed housing for people over 55, and at the same time save a grand woodland for hiking on the edge of Amherst and Mont Vernon.”
The proposed conservation deal is the result of three years of negotiations between the developer and the Amherst Land Trust, which formed in 1975 to preserve open space, and maintain the rural quality and natural resources of Amherst and surrounding communities.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to protect a keystone piece of land connecting a string of other conservation properties,” Amherst Land Trust board member Mike Scher said. “The acquisition will conserve key habitat for wildlife and ensure these beautiful woods remain open for people who love to hike in and around Amherst.”
While the town would buy 68 acres under the proposal, the Amherst Land Trust would hold easements on the property to ensure it remains in conservation.
The town will not buy the 31-acre tract off New Boston Road on which the 18 condominiums will be built on 10 of the acres, Wilkins said. The condominium association will retain ownership of that land, and pay taxes on it, she said. The Amherst Land Trust already secured a conservation easement on the portion that will remain open space.
If Post Road Project proceeds, it would be the second significant land tract the town preserved for conservation this year. The other was 178 forested acres bordering Baboosic Lake, Pond Parish and Grater roads.