Amherst Land Trust President Sally Wilkins displays the “Save the Post Road Forest” poster that board members hope will encourage area residents to donate toward the final $150,000 needed to preserve 68 acres of woodland from development.

 Kathryn Marchocki/Union Leader Correspondent

AMHERST — The Amherst Land Trust reached an agreement with a Nashua developer to preserve 68 acres of mostly woodland west of the Village Green and faces a Sept. 15 deadline to raise the final $150,000 needed to seal the $2 million deal.

The land is part of a total 80-acre tract off New Boston and Boston Post roads near the Mont Vernon town line on which the developer already has subdivision approval to build 43 dwelling units.

Revised Amherst project

Clearview Development LLC's revised subdivision plan that reduces from 43 to 19 the number of housing units it would build off New Boston Road. Under the plan, the town of Amherst would buy 68 acres off Boston Post Road (shown in gray) for conservation. The Amherst Land Trust already secured a conservation easement on the 21 acres off New Boston Road land that would not be developed. The plan goes before the Planning Board Sept. 6.