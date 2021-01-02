As Blake's outpost closes, owner promises renewed focus on South Main flagship — and many more years of ice cream

The morning rush at Blake’s Restaurant and Ice Cream on Hooksett Road dwindled just after noon Saturday, with a few groups polishing off pancakes and omelets in booths while a handful of others stopped in for takeout lunches and one last look around the decades-old restaurant.
The Blake’s on Hooksett Road closed for the last time Saturday. There were once nine Blake’s locations, but as of Sunday, the original lunch counter on South Main Street will be the only Blake’s.
So begins the next chapter in the long history of a Manchester business.
Blake’s started as a dairy in 1900, when Edward Charles Blake and his company delivered milk door-to-door, said Ann Mirageas, one of the current co-owners.
By the early 1960s, Mirageas said, the business had to evolve. Blake’s opened as a lunch counter on South Main Street on Manchester’s West Side. A hamburger cost less than a dollar, and a double-dipped ice cream cone could be had for a quarter.
Dinner and breakfast came a few years later, she said, and the owners opened outposts around the city, which became neighborhood mainstays. Mirageas and two partners bought the business in 1998, when the Blake family decided to sell.
“Everybody has a Blake’s story,” Mirageas said, of going for ice cream after high school football games or stopping for lunch during a day at the mall.
“I worked here when I was at Central High School and have been bringing my 16-year-old son since he was 2 years old,” said diner Laura Connors of Manchester, who stopped in Saturday with her 3-year-old, Evelyn. “This place is a landmark.”
Donald Chalifour, manager of the Hooksett Road Blake’s, has been working for the company almost 50 years. He started at the Valley Street restaurant at 16. Outside of a deployment with the National Guard, Blake’s is the only place Chalifour has ever worked, he said.
Chalifour will be staying with Blake’s, Mirageas said, taking on a new job with the ice cream business. Mirageas said many of the cooks and servers were offered jobs at the South Main Street restaurant.
Working a first job at Blake’s has been a rite of passage for generations of Manchester teenagers. Chalifour has lost count of the number of teenagers he has hired over the years and delights in seeing them come in with their families years later. He has seen many couples meet while working at Blake’s — and a few of those couples later sent their own children to work scooping ice cream.
Dominic Motard, 24, spent seven years at Blake’s, starting when he was 16 and working through college and then coming in for weekend shifts even when he got a full-time job.
“It didn’t feel like work,” Motard said, catching up with regulars and meeting new customers. “It will forever be my favorite job.”
The Blake’s staff, the teenage servers and the lifers like Chalifour, are what has made the business great, Mirageas said.
Mirageas said the decision to consolidate to one restaurant has been a long time coming. Profit margins have always been tight, and it’s getting harder to find staff. The particular challenges of 2020 — no indoor dining for weeks last spring, and customers staying away with health worries, or cutting back after losing jobs or seeing their hours cut — underlined the need for a change.
She said she wanted to focus on making the South Main Street restaurant and the ice cream wholesale businesses as strong as possible, to protect the Blake’s brand.
“When you have a business going into its 121st year, you have to evolve,” Mirageas said. She sees the closure of the North End restaurant as just another evolution, like the 1963 shift from dairy to restaurant.
The immediate future holds a lot of takeout dinners, Mirageas said. She anticipates the demand for takeout won’t ebb, even after the pandemic ends. People don’t always have time to go to a sit-down restaurant, she said but may need a break from cooking every now and then.
Mirageas said she hoped North Enders would make the trip to South Main Street and keep coming to Blake’s for their old favorites and the new ice cream flavors in the works for summer 2021.