Jared Guilmett, left, and Robert Turpin, of Misiaszek Turpin PLLC, a Laconia-based architecture and planning firm which worked on the renovation of the Colonial Theatre, stand outside of the venue on Wednesday. As the marquee behind them announces, a ribbon-cutting to mark the re-opening of the 107-year old theater will take place Friday.
Jared Guilmett of Misiaszek Turpin PLLC, a Laconia-based architecture and planning firm which worked on the renovation of the Colonial Theatre, points Wednesday to details of an opera box in the venue, which will mark its re-opening with a ceremony on Friday.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
LACONIA – The Colonial Theatre, which was built 107 years ago as a venue for vaudeville, will begin its next chapter as a performing arts and meeting space on Friday following a $14.4 million renovation.
Located at 609 Main St. in the heart of downtown, the Colonial is the work of a public/private partnership that includes the Belknap Economic Development Council and the City of Laconia.
Justin Slattery, the council's executive director, said the hope and plan is that the theater will serve as both a downtown anchor and magnet for more development.
According to the EDC, the Colonial project entails “three distinct mixed-use developments”: rehabbing the theater and renovating both former apartments and commercial units.
The City of Laconia has retained Spectacle Live to manage the theater.
Last November, the City Council approved a five-year contract with Spectacle that will pay the company about $836,500 over that time.
The Colonial will have 750 seats -- which is down from the original 1,400 --and it will operate year-round, said Brandon Caron, Spectacle Live’s director of strategy and business development. He said the theater will be managed by Laconia native Jake Crumb. The Colonial will promote local arts groups in addition to national touring acts.
Caron noted that while the performing-arts industry “is in a lot of flux with the (COVID-19) pandemic,” the irony is that there is “strong demand” for the entertainment it provides.
Robert Turpin and Jared Guilmett, of Misiaszek Turpin PLLC, a Laconia-based architecture and planning firm that worked on the Colonial project, said there were daily surprises and discoveries when construction started in November 2019.
Turpin observed that the Colonial was an impressive achievement, early on harnessing the Perley Canal that channels the Winnipesaukee River beneath the building, to provide cool air into the theater.
The advent of air conditioning in the 1930s, he said, coincided with the Colonial’s transformation into a cinema, which closed in 2002.
Before the theater closed, it achieved a modicum of fame when in 1961 it hosted the world premiere of “Return to Peyton Place,” which was based on the novel by Gilmanton author Grace Metalious, and the successor to her book, “Peyton Place,” which also was adapted for the silver screen.