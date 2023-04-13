New Hampshire Department of Transportation employees huddle Thursday morning on Meredith Neck Road at the entrance to the Kitts Crossing subdivision, both of which were damaged by water flowing from a broken beaver dam.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Water from a broken beaver dam caused the road to the Kitts Crossing subdivision off Meredith Neck Road to buckle Thursday.
MEREDITH -- New Hampshire Department of Transportation repair crews are expected to work well into Friday fixing the damage caused by a beaver dam break early Thursday morning on Meredith Neck.
No one was injured in the break, which occurred upslope from the Kitts Crossing subdivision on Meredith Neck Road, which is itself a short distance north of Powers Road.
An area resident heard what they thought was a torrential downpour about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, said Brent Medas, the patrol foreman for the Meredith NHDOT sector, who added that the resident quickly realized that the noise was that of water coming downhill fast and furious.
Jason Haines, of the NHDOT, said the torrent dug up a culvert on Kitts Crossing, which is a private way off the state-owned Meredith Neck Road, and then went underneath the asphalt, bubbling it up to resemble moguls on a downhill ski slope.
The water then traveled onto Meredith Neck Road, culling out, in spots, up to a 3-foot deep depression on both the east and west sides of the road.
By the time of the morning rush hour, however, the eastside lane of Meredith Neck Road was open, although the westbound lane remained closed.
“That dam has been there for a long time,” said Haines, who is a Meredith resident and also a volunteer member of the town’s fire department.
By his recollection, a beaver dam in the approximate area collapsed about a dozen years ago.
Medas said while some drivers were delayed, everyone got to where they needed to go eventually.
He said repairs began with the most important task -- opening at least one lane of travel -- and continued with stabilization of the road.
“We’re going to have to be here for a while (Thursday),” said Medas, “and a decent part of (Friday).”
Known as nature’s engineers, beavers, however, “are always a nuisance,” Medas said, because they build dams, which, like in this immediate instance, can break and cause damage downstream.
Because of the proximity of water immediately nearby, there are occasional problems with beaver dams near NH Route 104 in New Hampton and on the Snake River in Center Harbor, said Medas.
The Snake River flows southeast from Lake Winona into Lake Waukewan. The river passes beneath the Waukewan Road Bridge that the NHDOT replaced just last year.
It’s not just the Lakes Region that has problems with beavers, said Medas, noting that “Everybody has their problems with beavers.”
Asked about what happened to the beavers that might have been behind the dam break on Meredith Neck, Medas replied he didn’t know, adding that as far as he knew, they were still “at large.”