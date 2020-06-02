The developers of Market and Main in Bedford are claiming they do not need a waiver to construct their proposed 200 luxury apartments, although the town’s planning director disagrees.
Encore Commercial LLC was set to introduce its newest site plan to the planning board for a possible vote on the revised project on Monday, but the presentation was delayed to allow Encore to present a more comprehensive overview.
“We know this is disappointing for folks from Bedford and residents and the public who have been following this application closely,” Planning Director Becky Hebert said.
The board must decide whether it will support a waiver to allow market-rate apartments at the site along South River Road. Herbert said those apartments are not permitted in the "performance" zone where it's located.
“A waiver is necessary to allow the market-rate apartments, and the applicant will need to demonstrate how the proposal meets the town’s standards for granting waivers in the performance zone,” Hebert wrote in a staff report.
Although Encore submitted a waiver at the request of planning staff, it contends that the waiver is not required since the performance zone was created to encourage innovative land uses.
“Mixed-use development with residential use above commercial or retail uses is an innovative land use that is not depicted on the table of uses,” Robert Duval, chief engineer with TFMoran, wrote in the documents filed with the town. .
But planner Hebert maintains that if a use is not specifically included under the zoning ordinance, it is prohibited.
“There are certain realities that must be taken into consideration. Since the project was first introduced in 2015, market conditions have changed, requiring Market and Main to be re-envisioned with a scaled-back retail footprint and the introduction of residences,” E.J. Powers, spokesman for the project, said on Tuesday.
“Our proposal for mixed-use development with luxury residences addresses town and public concerns on school and traffic impacts, and delivers a state-of-the-art cinema experience while not exceeding the town’s building height requirement.”
Powers said that since market-rate rental housing is effectively zoned out of other parts of Bedford, it's appropriate for an innovative project like Market and Main.
Public opposition
About a dozen people have filed letters to the board expressing opposition to the revised project.
“Please block this apartment development. Bedford is turning into a city and no one is happy about this,” said Lisa Pray. “Our property values will go down and our school rankings will suffer. No one is going to want to live here. We are already losing our mom and pop stores such as Harvest Market and Ace. Please do not let these developers come marching in and walk all over what Bedford is meant to be.”
Sam and Kathy Phillips said residents voted to change the local zoning to limit this type of multi-unit housing.
“But, they want you to go against what the town as a whole voted on and do an end-run to allow it. This is not right,” the Phillips wrote to the board.
Resident Albert “Chuck” Bellemore wrote in support of Market and Main. He called it "an innovative development consistent with today’s development trends."
"The project is tax positive, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars and tax revenue in excess of municipal costs,” said Bellemore. “ … If we want businesses to grow and great jobs to remain and come to New Hampshire, we need to have more housing choices.”
Powers said as more people learn about the $120 million project's amenities, economic benefits, tax revenue and 1,700 jobs, support will grow to counter the “vocal minority of detractors.”
Hebert is asking Encore to consider reducing the apartment buildings to four levels instead of five levels, and to provide a minimum of 25 percent workforce housing units.
Workforce housing limits rents based on the local median household income. Market-rate apartments have no such limits.
In the plans, Duval states that workforce housing is not viable or sustainable at Market and Main without a community or government subsidy.
The planning board may revisit the matter at its June 22 meeting. In the meantime, Regal has signed a lease agreement to open an 11-screen movie theater at Market and Main. That plan calls for first-level retail space below the proposed apartments and cinema.