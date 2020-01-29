BEDFORD -- About 60 local roadways will be reconstructed throughout the next three years -- the last phase of an extensive road project that started six years ago.
“This is the third and final installment of the $30 million bond authorized by voters in 2014,” said Rick Sawyer, town manager.
About $9 million of the road reconstruction work was initiated in 2015, followed by $11 million in road improvements in 2017. Now, the final $10 million will be used to reconstruct about 60 roads in the next three years.
“These should be the final years of the roads program,” he said. “Residents that are on the end of the list are certainly looking forward to having their roads completed.”
Some of the roadways that will be reconstructed or partially reconstructed in the coming years include Ministerial Road, McAllister Road, Pasture Lane, Powder Hill Road, Woburn Abbey Drive, Moores Crossing Road, Meeting House Road, Pinecrest Circle, Grey Rock Road, Old Mill Road, Beaver Lane, Twin Brook Lane, Grafton Drive, Wentworth Drive, Bedford Center Road, New Merrimack Road, Baldwin Lane and more.
“There will definitely be detours on those route,” said Sawyer, explaining work will likely begin in February, with some of the roads being fixed this year and others being fixed by February 2023.
Work that has been done previously as part of earlier phases of the project include Liberty Hill Road, Wallace Road and more.
“The roads program is primarily reconstruction of roads that were not maintained when they should have been when they were first built in the 1980s and 1990s. Once the roads program is done, we will be able to phase in the resurfacing of the roads,” said Sawyer.
In anticipation of the $10 million bond for the last phase of the road reconstruction program, Moody’s Investors Service, one of three widely recognized credit ratings agencies responsible for assessing the financial health of towns and governments, assigned its highest credit rating to the town of Bedford.
The continued AAA rating will give the town the ability to finance its obligations at comparatively lower rates than towns with lesser ratings, according to town officials.
“This is excellent news,” Bill Duschatko, town council chairman, said in a statement. “Moody’s AAA rating is a great reflection of the solid financial policy put in place by the town council, and full credit goes to our management team and employees who work constantly at providing great service to our community in a fiscally responsible manner.”
Sawyer thanked Bedford residents for their support of the roads program in 2014, and for being understanding and patient during construction season.