Determined to help a local nonprofit organization recoup some of its lost revenue because of the pandemic, Joe Bator of Bedford decided to take matters into his own hands.
After learning that the Friends of Aine organization had to cancel its two largest fundraisers of the year — money that it relies on to provide its bereavement services to area youth — Bator organized his own fundraising initiative to help the nonprofit that is near and dear to his heart.
“I didn’t want to do something that would be too normal, because that is no fun,” said Bator.
Instead, he created a 50-50-50 initiative that would aim to raise $50,000 by his 50th birthday in November and require him to run 50K, or about 31 miles.
Bator, a banker with Primary Bank in Bedford, said he almost gave up on the idea once work picked up significantly for him because of the numerous Paycheck Protection Program loans he was assisting with.
Instead, after speaking with John Mortimer of Millennium Running, Bator said he was motivated to try 10 separate 5K runs — all in one day.
With several friends and supporters by his side, Bator completed all of his consecutive 5K runs on Sunday, finishing in more than five hours.
His fundraising efforts are still underway, although Bator has been able to raise about nearly $46,000 to date.
“It is amazing,” said Christine Phillips, founder of the Friends of Aine. “Joe’s determination and altruistic spirit are emblematic of the mission of Friends of Aine. We are so grateful for his support and service.”
All of the money raised through Bator’s fundraiser will be used to fund bereavement services that the organization provides to children to help them cope with the loss of a loved one.
“The Friends of Aine does such great things, and Christine is truly an angel, so anything I can do to help her family is worthwhile,” said Bator, treasurer of the Friends of Aine board of directors.
The organization had to cancel its annual gala and kids triathlon, two Bedford events that aim to bring the community together while also helping the nonprofit secure finances to fulfill its mission each year.
Friends of Aine was founded shortly after the death of Phillips’ daughter in 2010. Aine Phillips, 8, died from a rare disease, pulmonary veno occlusive disease. The vision of the organization is to create a world where no child is left to grieve alone.
Now, with the help of some unexpected funds, Friends of Aine will be able to continue its mission. To donate to the cause, visit https://www.pledgereg.com/joes-505050k https://www.pledgereg.com/joes-505050k.