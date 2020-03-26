A new master plan for the town of Bedford has been drafted, which highlights potential ways of "right sizing" the community.
The 231-page document, which is still in its preliminary format and has not yet been adopted by town officials, aims to serve as a guide for how Bedford will grow in the next 10 years.
“Right sizing the town of Bedford means deciding how much additional growth the community wants, where it will go and what it will look like,” states the draft plan. “It is a careful balance between community character, available infrastructure, environmental constraints and continued economic vitality.”
Becky Hebert, planning director, told town planners earlier this month that she is excited to be sharing the draft master plan with the community, although she acknowledged that the document is still a working draft.
Blueprint Bedford, the name of the new master plan, was developed with assistance from a consulting firm and numerous public input sessions.
While there are no major changes being proposed to the town’s existing zoning ordinances under the draft plan, Mark Connors, assistant planning director, said the plan recommends capitalizing on existing commercial areas in town and maximizing tax revenues.
“We are really taking a hands off approach to the residential areas of town and limiting growth in the vast majority of town,” Connors said of the proposed document.
Although the last master plan developed 10 years ago was in the midst of a recession and was looking to promote development, the newly recommended plan has shifted its focus in an attempt to maintain what residents already love about Bedford, explained Hebert.
According to the plan, residents who provided input into the master plan process expressed that existing residential neighborhoods should remain as they are now, while opportunities for redevelopment should be limited to existing centers, specifically those along the Route 3 corridor and Route 101.
Charlie Fairman, planning board member, raised concerns about contradictory ideas within the document.
While it mentions the need for economic growth and the potential hiring of an economic development director, Fairman said the town has nowhere to grow.
“I find the whole thing schizophrenic,” said Fairman. “ … As we all know, we have already grown.”
Some of the ideas recommended in the document include preserving Bedford’s unique character, providing opportunities for housing choice, ensuring balanced growth, advocating for the business community, identifying barriers to expanded economic development, promoting alternative travel modes and more.
Future public information sessions will be held to discuss the draft and collect feedback from the community. The full document is available on the town website.