BEDFORD -- Eight months after town planners approved the construction of 93 apartments behind the high school, the developer is now seeking final permission from school officials to connect to water and sewer lines located on the school campus.
Although several contingencies and safeguards were previously adopted when the school board took a nonbinding vote in 2018 to allow the water and sewer connections, the developers with the Bow Lane project claim they have met all the conditions necessary and are now looking to move forward with the project.
In exchange for connecting to the school district’s water and sewer lines, Anagnost Companies agreed to provide certain benefits to the school district, including the construction of sidewalks from the back of the high school down Chestnut Drive and connecting to Route 101, bringing natural gas down County Road and connecting it to the school district office building, McKelvie Intermediate School, the high school and the sewer pump station at no cost to the school system, and funds to cover the costs of converting school burners to natural gas, as well as the district’s legal expenses and straightening the curve of Chestnut Drive.
Since the initial vote in 2018, several tentative natural gas service agreements for the project have been drafted. Superintendent Mike Fournier is asking the school board to now determine whether the developer has met all of the conditions, stating in a memo to school officials that the school district’s director of maintenance and legal counsel have worked with the developer to establish proposed easements for the deal.
“Regarding the conditional terms outlined in the Nov. 13, 2018, motion, the superintendent is satisfied that the developer has met the school district’s obligations,” Fournier states in the memo. Several residents previously voiced concerns about the board’s nonbinding decision to allow sewer and water connections.
“The schools are already overcrowded,” Bob MacPherson of Wallace Road said earlier. He urged the board to conduct a detailed cost-benefit analysis before making any decision. Crystal Wyatt of County Road said earlier that the arrangement is not a good deal given that the local taxpayers paid $3 million to install the sewer and water lines when the high school was constructed.
Others previously spoke in favor of the deal, saying the natural gas hookup will save the district a significant amount of money.
“We are respectfully requesting that the Bedford School Board confirm that the work proposed herein satisfies the intent of (the) vote made on or near Nov. 13, 2018,” Dick Anagnost, manager of Bow Lane Bedford, LLC., wrote in a recent letter to the superintendent.
Anagnost stressed in his letter, however, that it is not possible, feasible or advisable to straighten Chestnut Drive from its origin at the intersection of Route 101 due to safety concerns arising from the curvature and elevation of the existing conditions.
The intent, he explained, is to straighten the area of Chestnut Drive that will be connected to Bow Lane; he said the planning board approved the apartment project with the condition that Bow Lane and Chestnut Drive be aligned at their intersection.
The controversial apartment project includes three, three-story buildings with 33 units, 24 units and 36 units, as well as the rehabilitation of the former Shorty’s restaurant. There will be 68 two-bedroom apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom apartments constructed on Bow Lane off Chestnut Drive -- the same road that serves as an emergency access lane to Bedford High School.