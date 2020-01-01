LACONIA — The Belknap County budget approval process got off to a stormy start this week with the legislative delegation putting off consideration of collective bargaining agreements with the Department of Corrections and nursing home employees.
The three-member Belknap County Commission proposes and administers the budget, and the legislative delegation sets the total appropriation.
The commissioners are recommending a $31.9 million budget, up 6.6% from the previous year. They are asking that $1.5 million from the fund balance be applied to reduce the amount to be raised by taxes to $15.7 million. Under that proposal, the teax rate wouild rise by 6.4%.
County Administrator Debra Shackett told the delegation that nursing home employees have been without a contract for six of the past eight years and went without a wage increase from 2012 to 2015. The proposed contract would address a staff turnover rate of 67%, reduce overtime spending and improve morale, she said.
“We are in a unique situation where market wages for nursing services are highly competitive and even with our outstanding benefit package, we are unable to retain and recruit adequate staff,” Shackett said.
Lt. Keith Gray, superintendent for the Belknap County Department of Corrections, said when he applied in Laconia, 20 other applicants were vying for the same job. Times have changed, he said. The department hasn’t been fully staffed since he became superintendent.
The department, which has a 27% turnover rate, faces the prospect of having to transfer inmates to other facilities — and lose money — if they can’t maintain adequate staffing, Shackett said.
Shackett said that even with the contract proposals, Belknap County would remain the county with the lowest appropriation level in the state among the lowest in taxes. Both contracts require employees to begin paying toward the cost of health insurance and eliminate automatic cost-of-living increases.
Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont who chairs the delegation, was concerned that a large portion of county residents are living on Social Security and fixed incomes. He said they were being “pushed into the discount vegetable aisle” and could not shoulder any more taxes.
“We’re going to have to find a lot of places to cut in this budget,” Sylvia said, suggesting that consideration of employee contracts was premature, with the budget process just getting underway.
Rep. Ray Howard, R-Alton, said recent news accounts have pegged the county as the poorest in the state and that the proposed nursing home contract would increase costs by a half million within four years. He said he would not vote in favor of the contract, which the commission ratified by the commission on Dec. 29.
“I’ve heard the concerns about the taxpayers. We’ve all got concerns about the taxpayers. The jail is essentially a mental health hospital today and the county home is a place of last resort for many people. The county tax is a small fraction. I would argue you are not taking care of the taxpayers,” Commissioner Hunter Taylor told the delegation.
Hunter said that the single-largest cost in the budget is health and human services, which is up 35% over the past 10 years and is a mandate the Legislature put on the counties.
“Take a look in the mirror with what you are doing,” he said.
Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, asserted that it was the delegation’s duty to develop a budget.
“You can’t look at it through a straw but in the big picture,” he said. Lang agreed with Sylvia that the employee contracts were premature and made a successful motion to table. He stressed that his action should not be considered a vote of no confidence.
The deadline for budget approval is April 1.
