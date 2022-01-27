Laconia has joined Berlin and Claremont in the search for a new chief executive officer.
Last December, Jim Wheeler, who had been Berlin’s city manager since June 2013, announced that he was leaving to take a job in the private sector. That same month, the Claremont City Council began looking for a successor to Ed Norris, who took a job as town administrator in Enfield.
On Monday, just prior to their giving him a 2.5% raise, the Laconia City Council was informed by Scott Meyers, who has been city manager since 2011, that he was leaving in September.
The hiring of Meyers, a former four-term mayor of Dover, represented somewhat of a departure for Laconia, said Ward 3 Councilor Henry Lipman, in that Meyers had no prior experience as a city manager.
“We went the unconventional route,” 11 years ago, said Lipman, in hiring someone who had not previously been a municipal administrator.
Ward 5 Councilor Bob Hamel said Meyers, who did not speculate on his post-Laconia future, had done “a great job,” adding that “the city’s come a long way” in Meyers’ tenure there.
Ward 4 Councilor Mark Haynes said he hoped Meyers would reconsider his decision, while Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney joked that Meyers’ departure “reveals a lack of decency,” before adding how he really felt: “I wish him (Meyers) all the best in the world.”
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said Meyers’ resignation coincided with the City Council recently completing a review of the job Meyers had done and it was “an overwhelmingly positive evaluation.”
It is hoped that the City of Laconia will have a new city manager in place by July, said Hosmer. The city council is working out the details of recruitment.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said finding the right person to be a city manager is not easy, even while working with recruitment companies that have extensive experience in filling vacancies in New Hampshire municipal governments.
“We’ve advertised twice” to replace Wheeler, said Grenier, explaining that “The first time, we selected a finalist who decided that he wanted to remain where he was” while in the second instance, “the group of applicants really didn’t meet the qualifications we were looking for.”
The Berlin City Council is “going to regroup and try a different type of advertising — we’re going to expand our outreach,” said Grenier.
Also the vice chair of the Coos County Commission, Grenier, who last November was elected to a seventh consecutive term as Berlin’s mayor, has a lot of experience in hiring public service employees.
“Right now it is very, very difficult to find a proven city/town manager with experience,” he said, explaining that the difficulty in part was “brought on by the current political environment.”
Asked to elaborate, Grenier said that “To me, there’s a heavy dose of criticism” that is being directed at municipal officials, “more so than at any time in my 30 years of public service.” The critics, he continued, “don’t criticize policies. Right now they’re criticizing on a personal level and a lot of people are trying to destroy the reputations of others, and that’s going on statewide.”
Grenier declined to speculate what the city would do if it can’t hire a full-time city manager.
He said finding the right candidate to be city manager is “my No. 1 priority, but I’m not going to make a rash decision and hire the wrong person.”