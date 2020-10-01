Berlin -- at least for the immediate future -- will not become the second city in the U.S. to have a municipal snowmelt system.
On Sept. 17, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program it had awarded $1 billion for 70 transportation infrastructure projects in 44 states for Fiscal Year 2020.
But there were no New Hampshire cities or towns on the list of capital or planning money recipients, even though Berlin was hopeful that it might get $18.7 million for the “Renewing Berlin with Renewable Energy” project.
The project called for the complete reconstruction of Main Street and Pleasant Street from Green Square to St. Anne’s Church and the installation of a snowmelt system beneath sidewalks, streets and city parking lots in the downtown.
For years, City Manager Jim Wheeler watched the Burgess BioPower biomass plant on the east side of the Androscoggin River release waste heat as steam and mused about utilizing its potential.
Doing some digging, Wheeler learned that the city of Holland, Mich., for decades had heated streets from below, via hot water from a city-owned power plant, and that the same could be done in Berlin.
Berlin officials hope that a snowmelt system would melt snow and ice in winter and make the downtown both safer and more attractive to shoppers and people who use services located there.
The Berlin project cost was broken down as $2,705,840 for engineering and permitting; $8,369,900 for roadway/streetscape improvements; and $7,671,000 to build the snowmelt system.
Wheeler informed the City Council at its Sept. 21 meeting that Berlin was not awarded a BUILD grant this year, the meeting minutes said, but planned to apply for it again.