BERLIN — The city is about to begin a property revaluation, the result of a state demand after a scandal involving the city’s assessors and the white-hot property market.
Mayor Paul Grenier said Wednesday some property owners may pay higher taxes if their valuations go up. The cost of the revaluation will be around $250,000.
He said that cost is due to the three-member Board of Assessors giving and receiving each other, and one of their relatives, inappropriate abatements for 2018.
The assessors resigned at the request of Grenier and the City Council after a February review by the state Bureau of Tax and Land Appeals found found the assessors had engaged in “self-dealing” to lower their assessments.
“We’ve been dealing with the DRA for over two-and-a-half years to get things finally resolved,” said Grenier.
Grenier said Berlin is not alone among New Hampshire municipalities in not being fully up-to-date on valuations.
According to City Manager Phil Warren, Berlin’s first tax bills of the year — which were sent out recently and are payable by July 12 — are based on valuations of between 50% and 60%, well below where they should be.
“It’s nobody’s fault. It’s the fault of the market,” said Grenier, adding that properties are selling at high prices and so quickly that “we can’t keep up.”
Warren, who recently became city manager after 13 years in Meredith as town manager, said he wanted to add a full-time staffer to the Assessing Office, like he had in Meredith. Grenier said, “We’ll see what happens.”
Warren said a significant proportion of property sales in the past two years were to buyers “strictly because of the recreation opportunities” in and around the city.
Property owners should receive new notices in August, with the DRA determining the tax rate sometime in October.
On Monday, June 20, the City Council will hold a final reading of the proposed $38.9 million municipal budget for 2023, which is some $700,000 more than in 2022. Warren and Grenier expect that as the revaluation increases assessment ratios, the tax rate will drop between $3 and $5. It is at present projected to go up $3.31 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Berlin property owner Ted Bosen, who lives on Cates Hill, agreed that the underassessments in Berlin were due to “an unprecedented, volatile real-estate market.”
Until that volatility subsides, he said, “I wouldn’t put any faith in any assessment.”