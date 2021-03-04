A newly completed study recommends the implementation of major bike and pedestrian infrastructure throughout Nashua to promote safe, non-motorized transportation in the city.
“We do have an extensive sidewalk network and some really nice walkable and bikeable areas,” said Julie Chizmas, Nashua’s transportation and long-range planner.
However, Chizmas said there is a significant lack of connectivity between the city’s bicycle and pedestrian-friendly destinations.
The Nashua Bicycle and Pedestrian Project Analysis and Recommendations Summary provides several suggestions on how to improve walkability and cycleablity, but the strongest proposal is the construction of a multi-use path that would connect Mine Falls Park and the Nashua River Rail Trail.
“A pretty major investment, but it would really connect the system,” Chizmas told the Nashua Board of Public Works last week.
Among those people surveyed, there was a strong consensus that connectivity between existing trails should be a priority for the city, especially as it prepares its new master plan, she said.
The public, in general, believes that the city has below-average bicycle and walking accommodations, with the most major concerns throughout Main Street and the downtown area, Amherst Street, Daniel Webster Highway and the North End, according to the project analysis.
The city lacks bike lanes and sidewalks in certain sectors, which can be a deterrent to cyclists and pedestrians, according to Chizmas.
The new study makes numerous recommendations, including the future construction of bike and pedestrian infrastructure on Main Street and other areas such as West Hollis Street, Route 101A and more.
It also suggests traffic calming designs near the riverfront areas, in the Tree Streets neighborhood and at the future rail station on Crown Street that would promote neighborhoods and create a sense of place while alerting drivers to non-motorized users, she said.
Intersection safety concerns must also be addressed to ensure that bikes and pedestrians can safely cross city roads, which could mean the creation of more crosswalks, along with pedestrian signalization areas near Greeley Park and the site of the new middle school on Buckmeadow Road, according to the study.
Chizmas said one of the most important changes would be closing critical gaps throughout the existing sidewalk network and trail networks, specifically along Kinsley Street and Spit Brook Road.
Tracy Pappas, a public works commissioner, questioned how the temporary cement barriers that will be put in place around March 15 to allow for expanded outdoor dining on Main Street will impact bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
“It just would seem to me that would make it a little bit less safe,” said Pappas.
The barriers were used last year as well to narrow a section of Main Street from four lanes to two lanes so that a portion of the street could accommodate outdoor diners.
“We did hear from the public that it was particularly difficult to get down Main Street on bikes with the barriers,” said Chizmas. However, she said that prior to COVID-19, there were a fair number of cyclists utilizing the sidewalks on Main Street, which is not permitted; there is currently no designated bike lane on Main Street, but there is a narrow section of roadway designed to prevent cyclists from being hit by doors of vehicles parked downtown.