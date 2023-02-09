CONCORD — A key House committee decided it would hold onto a controversial bill that would let public agencies adopt policies based on “biological sex” such as boy- or girl-only locker rooms or restrooms.
This became the default when a move to pass an amended form of the bill (HB 396) failed, 10-10 before the House Judiciary Committee late Thursday.
The panel has 10 Republicans who voted for it and 10 Democrats who opposed it.
The 11-9 vote of the House Judiciary Committee to retain the measure means it will remain with the panel until the fall.
The move came when one GOP member, Rep. David Testerman, R-Franklin, supported retaining the bill.
The committee will have to make some kind of recommendation on this by November and the House of Representatives will take that up early in 2024.
The legislation would let state or local boards create policies for athletics, incarceration or private spaces such as bathrooms or locker rooms that are based on biological sex.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Lynn, R-Windham, introduced what he called a “very narrow amendment” to ensure it could not be widely applied.
“People just have legitimate concerns about privacy rights in the case of lavatories … and fairness in particular sports where everybody can recognize strength, endurance, speed gives biological males an advantage,” Lynn said.
Testerman earlier said the policy would support the view of a majority of citizens.
“Life is rough. If you pick some alternative to your sexuality, you need to learn there is something to pay for,” Testerman said.
But Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said the rights of transgender people need to be respected.
“The fact some people are offended I think just shows in 2023 we in this country are living with values from the Victorian era rather than values of today,” Smith said.
“Other countries don’t have this problem. Other countries consider sexuality to be a normal part of what somebody is and they don’t make a big deal about it and we shouldn’t.”
The Milford School Board debated earlier this month a proposal to reinstate student restroom and locker room use according to biological sex, after complaints from a female middle school student and parents who believe girls’ privacy was violated by transgender students sharing the same facilities.
Current procedure in Milford schools allows students who consistently identify as transgender to use whichever restroom or locker room facility they choose.
After an emotional public hearing, the board decided to take back the proposal.
“I feel it is a little bit unfair based on anecdote,” said Rep. Tim Horrigan, D-Durham, of the Milford controversy.
“There is something ugly going on there and I don’t want to make it any uglier by passing this bill.”
Rep. Kristie Perez, R-Londonderry, said this conflict is occurring across the state and the Legislature should give local boards an option.
“Where are the rights with a local boy using a urinal and not wanting a girl to come in?” Perez asked rhetorically.