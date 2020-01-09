KINGSTON -- The Sanborn Regional School Board is proposing to sell the historic Sanborn Seminary property for $200,000 to be redeveloped and likely turned into apartments.
The school board plans to ask voters in March to approve the sale of the property at 178 Main St., which once served as Sanborn’s high school campus, and enter into a long-term agreement with the new owner to lease Swasey Gymnasium, a maintenance garage, and a technology building for $1 a year.
If approved, the property would be sold to Chinburg Properties, a well-known development, construction and property management firm in Newmarket that was responsible for redeveloping the historic Newmarket Mills.
“The Sanborn Seminary is a beautiful historic structure and our company has long had a passion for bringing such gems back to life,” said Eric Chinburg, president of Chinburg Properties.
The future of the former school campus has been uncertain since a new high school was built on Danville Road in 2006.
The property, which is located in the town’s historic district, includes the vacant Victorian Gothic-style Sanborn Seminary building, which was built in 1883 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Since the new high school was built, the district has continued to use the gymnasium, maintenance garage, and technology building.
Under the proposal, Sanborn Superintendent Thomas Ambrose said the district would look to lease those buildings for $1 a year for at least five years.
“It is likely we will lease for five years with an option for five more years,” he said, adding that the lease agreement is still being negotiated.
Chinburg said he was approached by Ambrose and others about a possible purchase deal.
“The future use would likely be nice, market rate apartments. We would restore the Seminary to the historic standards required by the National Park Service in seeking historic tax credits. In other words, it will be restored carefully and accurately to its former splendor,” he said.
If approved in March, Chinburg said he would begin work immediately on the design and with the town on necessary approvals.
Construction could begin by the end of this year.
“It has been a pleasure thus far working with the folks in Kingston,” he said.
The district serves Kingston and Newton. Fremont students also attend the high school on a tuition basis.
