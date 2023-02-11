Police outside MHT
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport authorities and police took quick action after receiving a bomb threat against Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 to Tampa just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The terminal was evacuated as New Hampshire State Police and bomb-sniffing dogs swept the plane and terminal before reopening around 1:45 p.m. All passengers needed to be rescreened by TSA.