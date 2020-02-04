NEWPORT — Claremont’s Deputy Police Chief Brent Wilmot is set to take over as Newport’s Police Chief next month.
"It’s a great opportunity,” Wilmot said.
Newport announced late last week that it picked Wilmot to take over for retiring Chief James Burroughs, who announced in October that he planned to step down at the end of the year after nine years as chief.
Wilmot started his law enforcement career in Campton before he came to Claremont 15 years ago as a patrol officer. Working to help keep people safe is what drew Wilmot to the job, and he didn’t have ambitions to be a chief when he started out.
“In the early years of my career all I wanted to be is a patrol officer,” he said.
Wilmot is a Claremont native, and his father, Bill Wilmot, was a longtime Claremont police officer.
With more time on the job in Claremont, Wilmot said he matured as a police officer, attaining more education and rising in the ranks. Wilmot graduated Magna Cum Laude when he earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Plymouth State University, and he went on to earn a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the school as well.
“The longer I spent on the job, I’ve come to appreciate the element of law enforcement leadership,” he said.
Wilmot is leaving with fond feelings for Claremont, saying Chief Mark Chase and members of the city’s police commission have treated him well, but he wanted a new challenge and the Newport opening seems like a good fit.
Wilmot plans to start in Newport by listening to the officers in his department, and learning about their challenges and strengths. He said he’s not looking to make sweeping changes, but he wants to understand the men and women that he will be leading.
“I’m committed to going in and listening and having an open mind, and bringing with me my own personality and my own set of values,” he said.
Wilmot becomes the second chief Newport has hired in recent months. In December, the town announced that Steven Yannuzzi was taking over as fire chief.