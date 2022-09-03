MANCHESTER — Traffic was at a standstill on Elm Street on Saturday. And that was just the way attendees of Cruising Downtown Manchester wanted it, with hundreds of antique, classic, customized and Frankenstein-ized cars to admire together.

Showoffs revved their engines, hoods propped open for maximum effect. A hot dog hawker hollered out his all-beef offerings. Radio stations’ booths, a cover band and a few souped-up stereo systems blared cacophonies of retro tunes. Conversations hummed between admirers and presenters of cars, about the cars on show on Elm Street and the cars they drove in high school. The cars they dreamed about while they were deployed in Vietnam. The cars they never got to build with their fathers. The Corvettes they sold when they had children.