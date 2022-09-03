MANCHESTER — Traffic was at a standstill on Elm Street on Saturday. And that was just the way attendees of Cruising Downtown Manchester wanted it, with hundreds of antique, classic, customized and Frankenstein-ized cars to admire together.
Showoffs revved their engines, hoods propped open for maximum effect. A hot dog hawker hollered out his all-beef offerings. Radio stations’ booths, a cover band and a few souped-up stereo systems blared cacophonies of retro tunes. Conversations hummed between admirers and presenters of cars, about the cars on show on Elm Street and the cars they drove in high school. The cars they dreamed about while they were deployed in Vietnam. The cars they never got to build with their fathers. The Corvettes they sold when they had children.
Jerry Arel and Joe McCarthy of Wells, Maine, were thinking about their cars’ past as they picked apart fried dough, and surveyed the scene.
Arel remembers the 1956 Chevrolet convertible he converted from automatic to standard in high school, before he went to Vietnam. McCarthy thought of the four years he spent repairing a car he later sold.
This car show was well worth the drive from Maine, Arel explained, because of the variety.
There are lots of different makes and models, antiques and more recent models, people who take pains to restore cars to their original conditions, and those who take liberties.
The red 1976 Corvette that Gerard Guillemette of Hollis presented is the product of years of tinkering, to make the car more powerful and handle better.
“Every winter, I jack it up and do something,” Guillemette said. He’s put in a new, more powerful engine and a suspension system to bring the car lower to the ground. “It’s like driving a go-kart,” he said.
Perhaps no one had taken more liberties than Eric Wright of Tyngsborough, Mass. His two-headed pickup — with hoods protruding front and rear from two cabs joined in the middle — drew lots of attention as people stopped to take photos. A giant sound system dominated the rear part of the truck, and one man stopped to ask Wright to play some reggae. Wright obliged, flipping through his phone to play a Bob Marley tune.
Since he bought the strange truck from a car dealership that had been using it as an advertisement, Wright said this kind of surprise and delight has followed him whenever he takes the truck out.
“You can’t have a bad day when you’re driving this truck,” Wright said.
Many of the car presenters had made great efforts to keep their cars like they had been when they rolled off the assembly lines decades ago.
Tom Moriarty of Nashua showed off the 1940 Ford Coupe he bought when he was 14. Now 75, Moriarty likes knowing the car is still older than he is. He drove the shining black car when he was in high school, and took the same car to his 50th reunion in 2015. “There’s no changes to the way it came out in 1940,” Moriarty said. He keeps the car as close as he can to the car he dreamed about as a little boy building model cars.
The 1967 Ford Mustang in a shade of green-hued blue called “clearwater aqua” took years for George Martin of Chester to reassemble, repair and repaint. On Saturday, the car drew people who wanted to reminisce about the 1960s Mustangs they drove decades ago, and a few people working on Mustang projects of their own.
“I try to pass on the hobby,” Martin said. He learned by talking to other people at car shows, he said, and now he wants to share what he has learned restoring his Mustang.
Saturday was only the second car show for Tyler Rines of Laconia and the blue Ford Galaxie 500 he bought in June.
Piloting the 17-foot-long Galaxie into a back-in parking space was a bit of a challenge, he said.
“I usually drive a brand-new Subaru with a backup camera,” he said. But he said feeling a connection to the past, and the feeling of driving the car. “It’s a cruiser. It’s a state of mind. It’s a living room on wheels.”
Rines and his father had been talking about fixing up a Chevrolet Nova together, Rines said, before his father passed away two years ago. Now he carries an urn with his father’s ashes when he takes the Galaxie out — including to the car show Saturday.
Rines likes to think of his father looking down at him — glad his son is going to car shows but maybe a little peeved he’s driving a Ford instead of a Chevy.