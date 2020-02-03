Catholic Charities acquires Monadnock at Home

JAFFREY — Monadnock at Home, an area non-profit that helps seniors stay in their homes, is becoming part of Catholic Charities New Hampshire.
The Manchester-based New Hampshire Catholic Charities made the announcement Monday that is it acquiring Monadnock at Home.
Dominique Rust, vice president and chief operating officer for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, said the new partnership is a bit of a homecoming. Monadnock at Home started in 2010.
“We helped them start the organization many, many years ago,” Rust said. “A Catholic Charities staffer was part of the team that helped consult with them.”
Monadnock at Home helps about 300 seniors a year live independently in their homes, lending them stability and offering fellowship with other seniors, Rust said. The organization's mission and geographical coverage area make it a vital part of Catholic Charities’ offerings, she said.
“Everything that they do to support the seniors in that area is of incredible importance to us,” she said.
The acquisition is considered an asset transfer, and money is not being exchanged, Rust said. Instead, Monadnock at Home is planning to offer expanded case management services, grow the program’s staff and explore an expansion of services beyond the 10 communities it currently serves thanks to becoming part of the larger organization.
“We now have the ability and resources to expand the types of invaluable services our clients rely on, while opening the doors to extend our reach to even more seniors throughout the region,” said Sandra Faber, Monadnock at Home’s executive director.
Monadnock at Home helps seniors in Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Sharon with a wide variety of programs aimed to reduce loneliness and isolation, preserve their well-being and facilitate connections that keep them engaged in the community.
Services include volunteer-driven transportation to medical appointments, the pharmacy and/or the grocery store, as well as home check-in calls, social outings and companion visits. Clients can also access Monadnock at Home’s network of more than 100 pre-screened independent service providers to address and assist with everyday needs such as home maintenance, auto repair, personal shopping, computer assistance, financial and legal services, heating services, housekeeping, personal care and more.
Dr. Owen Houghton, one of Monadnock at Home’s founders, said the organization offers support to people who might not have other opportunities to get the help they need.
“Many clients live in highly rural settings, and often lose key support systems as they move into this phase of their lives,” Houghton said. “The resources of Catholic Charities New Hampshire will ensure Monadnock at Home can continue to extend this highly successful model to even more area elders.”
Rust said Catholic Charities New Hampshire offers services to seniors through different programs and organizations. The Monadnock at Home acquisition is part of an effort by Catholic Charities New Hampshire to serve more people in the state.
In 2018, the organization acquired the CareGivers, which provides homebound and disabled elderly in the Greater Manchester and Nashua areas with groceries, rides to medical appointments and various forms of emotional support. In November 2019, the organization acquired Liberty House, a transitional living program that supports homeless and at-risk veterans through substance-free housing and recovery services.
Catholic Charities New Hampshire’s programs and services are open to everyone regardless of creed. The organization is one of the largest non-profit social services agencies in New Hampshire.