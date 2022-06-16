Manchester city pools will open a week earlier than normal so pandemic-weary children can jump right into summer.
Manchester will open its pools today [Friday]. Concord will open on Sunday.
Concord will open only four of its seven pools to start the season after 16 lifeguards quit or failed their certification tests in the past week.
Amid a reported national shortage of lifeguards, Manchester Parks and Recreation was able to hire about 25 lifeguards to staff two pools, two splash pads and Crystal Lake, all of which will open for daily use today.
A third of the nation’s more than 300,000 public pools are impacted by struggles to hire lifeguards, either reducing hours or closing pools altogether, according to the National Lifeguard Association.
“We felt like it was a good year to offer the pools right after school,” said Janet Horvath, Manchester’s recreation and enterprise manager. “We are not out of the woods, but I feel like people are feeling the pandemic is starting to be behind us.”
Nashua has three full-size public swimming pools, two wading pools and one splash pad. A soft opening will take place Thursday, June 23, with a full opening later that weekend.
Bedford Memorial Pool will open on Sunday.
Manchester was able to fill all of its seasonal positions, which parks chief Mark Gomez attributed to “extraordinary recruiting efforts.” The city pays lifeguards $14.40 an hour.
The Hunt Memorial Pool on Maple Street, in one of the city’s most densely populated neighborhoods, will not open this year “due to ongoing mechanical problems,” according to the city website. The pool was shut down after being used for a half day.
“Together with consultants, we are putting together a proposed design for a replacement pool,” Gomez said. “However, this will be an expensive undertaking and no funds have been allocated yet for its construction.”
Lifeguard shortage
Concord will open Rollins, Keach, Merrill and Rolfe pools, with hopes of opening more once more certified lifeguards can start, said David Gill, parks and recreation director. The pools were selected based on popularity.
Typically, the city hires 40 lifeguards. Right now, it has 24. The city pays between $12 and $14 an hour, based on experience.
“Everybody is trying to hire,” Gill said. “I think people are choosing not to apply for seasonal jobs or they are focused on doing other things. COVID has kind of changed the work environment and people’s expectations ... and we have to take some time to figure that out.”
Last year, the city could operate only five pools because of lack of staffing. Gill remembers a time when the department had to turn away lifeguards looking for work.
He said lifeguard training classes weren’t taking place at the height of the pandemic and still aren’t drawing the numbers of interested candidates as before the pandemic. Certification is done through the Red Cross, which the city pays.
“We lost a whole year of young staff becoming lifeguards,” Gill said.
Concord is not alone in its struggle to find lifeguards. Signs outside Water Country in Portsmouth and local YMCAs are also advertising for lifeguards.
At Water Country, recruitment started in December because the water park opened in time for Memorial Day weekend for the first time in 30 years.
The hiring never stops.
“We want to build a team all summer long,” said Kathryn Nedelka, assistant general manager. The goal is to train lifeguards who will return each year.
To entice workers, the park bumped its wages to $20 an hour. The training requires lifeguard training through Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc., which the company covers. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.
“We have a lot of people who this is their first job,” Nedelka said.
Besides rehiring from past summers, the recruitment efforts include a referral bonus program and paid training.
Water Country lifeguards rotate among the park’s 20 pools, slides and play areas.
“We keep you moving,” Nedelka said. “It is different every day. It is not the same attraction and you work with different people.”
The park has filled 80% to 85% of its 300 summer jobs.
“As school releases, we have a pickup” in applications, she said.
Summer fun
Concord’s Gill expects the pools to be busy this summer. The city’s pools have been running since the 1930s.
“They are free for Concord residents. You don’t need to pay to get in. It is part of your taxes,” Gill said. “A lot of municipal pools you have to pay a small fee. It just adds to the quality of life. Every neighborhood has a pool.”
The activities include swim lessons and neighborhood swim teams.
“I think people are staying local with inflation and the prices of everything from gas to food,” he said. “We anticipate more people will stay close to home and use the parks more than they would.”
The pools in Manchester become a place where many children learn how to swim, Horvath said.
The city runs a Fun in the Sun summer program, which includes group swim lessons, and holds private lessons at Livingston Park.
“Pools definitely bring out the happiness in people,” she said. “I think from a health and wellness standpoint they are sort of essential in the summertime.”