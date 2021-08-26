Two weeks after aldermen rejected a proposal that would have allowed voters to decide how members of the Nashua Police Commission are appointed, a citizen petition with more than 2,000 signatures has been submitted in an effort to place the matter on the November ballot.
This week, Citizens for Local Control handed over its petition with 2,100 supporters asking voters to decide whether the governor and Executive Council should continue to appoint members to the local police commission or, as suggested, the appointments should instead be handled locally by the mayor and president of the Board of Aldermen.
The charter change, if approved at the polls, would also expand the commission from three to five members.
“I am an activist, in general, but the big thing for me was accountability and representation,” Sonia Prince, an organizer of the citizens movement, said on Thursday.
There is often no one from Nashua on the Executive Council helping to make the appointments to the local police commission, she said, adding only one woman has sat on the Nashua Police Commission since its inception.
“I am a huge feminist and one of the biggest things that got under my skin is that they haven’t appointed a woman in numerous years,” said Prince, who is hopeful that by expanding the police commission and allowing appointments to be handled locally, that trend will stop.
A group of about 20 volunteers have been knocking on doors and speaking with residents in an effort to collect the 1,539 signatures required in order for the proposed charter change to be placed on the ballot.
The petition, which was initiated on July 3, was submitted this week to the city clerk’s office where employees there are in the process of verifying the signatures.
“We spend $35 million per year on the Nashua Police Department. Nashua people want and deserve a police commission which is accountable to us, rather than to politicians from elsewhere,” Sherry Dutzy, one of the volunteers, said in a statement. “Furthermore, with local control, the nominees to the commission will be publicly interviewed for the first time. Nashua people will be able to see for themselves whether the nominees are qualified, and Nashuans will be able to give their public input.”
Despite the citizen petition, several individuals have voiced concerns with the proposed changes, including Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan.
In an open letter to the community, Carignan stressed the need for a broader, comprehensive conversation on this issue.
“The individuals currently going door-to-door seeking signatures for the petition are not informing the citizens of all sides of this issue, and in some circumstances, providing misinformation,” he wrote. “There have been instances where the individuals soliciting signatures are very young, not informed on the issue and unaware of the gravity of this decision.”
The primary objective of the police commission is fiscal responsibility, according to the chief, who said the current commission structure is designed for better transparency. The process for how commissioners are currently selected provides a sense of leadership stability, said the chief, adding that if the commissioners are appointed locally, it “paves the way for commissioners to be controlled by those who hold his or her appointment in the balance, lest they be removed.”
“The current system has served the city of Nashua exceptionally well for over 120 years,” he added.
“Change simply for the sake of change will always have unintended consequences,” Jim Tollner, chairman of the Nashua Police Commission, said earlier. Tollner, who is opposed to the proposed reform, said more time is necessary to discuss this important issue.
A special committee has been formed to study the issue further, gather input from the community and vet the matter thoroughly by approaching each ward in the city. Still, it is unclear whether the findings from the committee will be available in time for the November election.