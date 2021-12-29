CLAREMONT — The Claremont City Council signed a contract with Municipal Resources Inc. last week to start the city’s search for a new city manager, ahead of the Jan. 7 exit of current City Manager Ed Morris.
Morris has been city manager since September 2019 and is leaving to take a position in another community.
“He actually has moved on to a different position. He will be going to work for the town of Enfield,” Mayor-elect Dale Girard said on Wednesday.
Former Keene City Manager John MacLean has been hired through Municipal Resources Inc. to serve as interim city manager, Girard said.
MacLean was the city manager of Keene for 20 years before his retirement in 2015. This is not the first time Claremont has brought MacLean out of retirement, Girard said.
“He actually worked with us for approximately eight months while we were in the process of doing our search for Mr. Morris,” he said.
During that time, Mac-Lean had a good working relationship with city councilors and department heads, he said.
“We feel very comfortable with Mr. MacLean,” Girard said. “It should be a good situation.”
MacLean is set to start on Morris’ last day, Jan. 7.
Girard said the City Council plans to discuss whether or not the hiring process should include a steering committee at its first meeting of 2022.
“We’re definitely going to speak about it at our regularly scheduled council meeting on Jan. 12,” Girard said.
So far Municipal Resources Inc. has started interviewing current and incoming council members on the city manager position.
“They are interviewing everyone so they know what we are looking for in a new city manager,” Girard said.
Municipal Resources Inc. will then solicit candidates and the interview process will begin, he said.
Girard said at the top of his list of qualities that he is looking for in a city manager is the ability to keep the city’s positive business momentum going.
“We definitely are looking for somebody that is very community-orientated and business-friendly,” Girard said. “Somebody who will be able to keep us moving in a positive direction.”