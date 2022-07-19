CLAREMONT — The Claremont City Council said yes in a 5-4 vote last week to privatize the city’s transfer station.
The July 13 vote authorized interim City Manager John Bohenko to begin negotiations with Claremont-based DeCamp Waste Services to operate the facility. Once finalized, the contract would have to be approved by the City Council.
The vote took place after residents debated the pros and cons of the move.
Many residents said they were happy to hear the privatization would save the city $100,000 annually and increase transfer station hours from being open two days a week to three days.
“I think privatization, in this case, does make sense,” Mike Demars said, adding the city has been looking at privatization for a decade. “Honestly it provides more benefits than negatives in every way.”
It would create private jobs and end the city practice of DPW employees working at the transfer station because it is low on staff, he said.
Others said the city may save money but residents would likely face larger costs in the future. And many warned the city to be wary of the trend to privatize public services.
“The city will save a dime and we’ll lose our shirts,” one man warned.
Many said the city needs to slow down, including Ernest Montenegro and his wife, Donna, who said the city should hold an open forum.
“I don’t think enough people know enough about this,” Donna Montenegro said.
One man called for a citizen vote.
“Let the voters vote it in or out,” Robert Davis said, saying that gas, food, and electricity costs are going through the roof. “How much more can you burden the people with?”
When city councilors deliberated, they said the issue is not being rushed and that it is believed that less than 7% of the city’s residents use the transfer station.
Councilor Nick Koloski said he was happy to see the high turnout at the meeting, and lamented he wished the city’s budget hearing had this kind of turnout.
“I would love to see more of this all this time. This is community,’ he said.
Assistant Mayor Deb Matteau said an ad hoc committee looked at the issue for many years.
She added that the city would only sign a “carefully worded contract” to protect the city’s interests with provisions to allow the city to withdraw if it doesn’t work.
She also spoke directly to the residents who didn’t think the savings would be worth it to the city.
“You can fill a lot of potholes with $100,000,” she said.