A small fire Thursday evening at Wilkins Elementary School in Amherst left significant damage that could take weeks to clean up.
A battery-operated backpack vacuum stored inside the custodial closet at the school, located at 80 Boston Post Road., somehow caught on fire and set off a sprinkler head, according to Superintendent Adam Steel of SAU 39.
“It was being charged and caught fire,” he said of the vacuum.
The exact cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
No one was inside the school when the small fire broke out, and the vacuum was not being used at the time of the incident, according to Steel, who said the sprinkler head extinguished the fire before emergency crews arrived on the scene.
“From what I am told, literally every single classroom in the building has been damaged by smoke, and some have water damage,” Steel said. “Every single wall, floor and ceiling is going to have to be cleaned. Every desk and chair will also have to be cleaned and every book and piece of paper may have to be replaced.”
Although the cleaning process will be extensive, Steel said the situation could have been substantially worse. The single sprinkler head that was activated had been deploying water for about 15 minutes until it was shut off by the Amherst Fire Department. During that time, inches of water accumulated in the hallways and classrooms, Steel said.
There was a brief staff meeting Thursday night after the fire to discuss the incident, and the superintendent said the teachers were understandably emotional.
“This is their home away from home. They care so much about this school and this building,” he said. “We will be able to restore the building, but it is just going to take some time.”
Steel is optimistic that the restoration process will be complete in time for the start of the new school year. A clean-up company arrived Thursday night to begin removing water from the building and decreasing the amount of humidity inside of the structure, he said.
In the meantime, every vacuum similar to the one that caught fire has been removed from all school buildings in the district.