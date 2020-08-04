After numerous trees were cut prematurely, a cease and desist order was recently issued to the developers of the future Bow Lane apartment complex behind Bedford High School.
In addition to clearing trees on the site prior to final planning board approval, the limits of the clearing exceeded what was conditionally granted by town planners.
“A letter of violation and a cease and desist order was issued to the property owners and all construction activity at this time has stopped at the site,” said Planning Director Becky Hebert. “ … At this point, construction can’t begin again until we have an amended site plan that proposes some restoration and revegetation of the areas that have been cleared.”
One year ago, despite a petition with more than 1,100 opponents, developers Dick Anagnost and Bill Greiner received conditional approval to construct three, three-story apartment buildings behind the high school — a controversial project that was debated for more than a year and will result in 93 workforce housing apartment units.
However, Hebert said there were 26 conditions that had to be met before the site plan was formally signed by the planning and work could begin on the site, explaining planning officials have not yet signed off on the plan.
“This is a significant violation,” Hebert told the planning board on Monday, explaining it is difficult to replace mature trees.
Attorney John Cronin, who represents the applicant, acknowledged that the limits of the no-cut zone were exceeded.
He said a reputable contractor was hired, and 25 of the 26 conditions have been met, adding the developers are still waiting for a permit from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation that is expected soon.
Since the timber permit had already been issued, the site contractor was under the impression that work was ready to begin, especially since a meeting had already occurred with representatives from the school district, according to Cronin.
“We recognize that is not an excuse. We are not suggesting it is an excuse. It was wrong. It should not have been done,” he said.
Since then, efforts have been made to correct some of the problem, including the creation of a proposed buffer restoration plan.
“This was an incredibly aggravating situation for me,” said Hebert.
Hebert explained that she had an email exchange with TFMoran since the firm was seeking a meeting for the start of utility work, at which time she stressed that no construction could begin on the Bow Lane apartment project yet. Then, after driving to the site, Hebert discovered that trees had already been removed from the property last month.
“I can’t express how furious I am about this. Those trees were critical. The preservation of those trees were critical to my vote to approve this development,” said planning board member Charlie Fairman. “These people know the rules and they were reminded of the rules by Becky and they still went ahead and broke them.”
Fairman maintained that a new site plan must be considered and everything should be back on the table, including possibly rescinding the approval of the site plan.
Attorney John Sokul, who represents the neighbors who live next to the Bow Lane development, said the project has started off on such a bad footing that they have serious concerns about the next steps of the project — regardless of the proposed restoration plans.
He maintains that the clear-cutting not only eliminated the required buffer area, but also extended onto and damaged a neighboring family’s property.
“To improve the visual buffer and replace trees that were removed from this area during timber clearing within the limits of work, a restoration plan has been prepared,” Thomas Burns, senior project manager with TFMoran, wrote in a letter to Hebert. “This plan proposes to install a landscaped berm in those areas around the perimeter of the site where the buffer was reduced, to supplement the approved perimeter plantings and further screen the stockade fence.”
An additional 50 new white pines are also recommended, said Burns, adding this proposed restoration plan will provide a diverse variety and quantity of new growth.
The planning board is scheduling a site walk to view the violation, and is asking the applicant to file an amended site plan with the proposed restoration plan for a future public hearing. An independent forester will also review the amount of clearing that took place and a third-party landscape architect will be studying the restoration plan.