CONCORD — Despite Saturday’s bitter cold, hundreds of people stopped by the Winter Fest on the State House lawn to watch the ice-carving competition and break the torpor of staying home this winter.
“Being cooped up all the time, since March—it’s anything to get the kids out of the house,” said Sarah Grosvenor, who came with her husband and two children.
“We don’t mind the cold,” she said. “That’s why we live in New Hampshire!”
Festival organizer Intown Concord, a local business group, had to cancel its summer Market Days festival in 2020, and it remains to be seen if there will be a 2021 edition. The Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament, usually also held in Concord on the last weekend of January, also was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
To make sure Winterfest could go on, organizers made some tweaks. Festival organizers expected everyone to wear masks and do their best to keep a distance at the festival, though it was outdoors. The group also collected contact information from those who attended, in case it needs to be used for contact tracing.
The ice-carving competition moved a few blocks north, from the middle of Main Street to the State House lawn this year, said Haylie Stoddard, Intown Concord’s event coordinator. The wider State House lawn allowed for better social distancing, Stoddard said, and kept Main Street open.
Stoddard said more than 400 people had registered to attend, and more were showing up Saturday.
“The sun’s shining, there are people,” Stoddard said. So what if there was a cold wind?
Children clambered to touch some of the clear, shining ice carvings already on the sidewalk, and watched rapt as chainsaw-wielding ice carvers sheared their ice blocks
“January in New Hampshire, you get a little stir-crazy,” said Anne Armstrong of Chichester. The pandemic has made January even harder this year, she said.
Armstrong said her family came down with COVID-19 in November and had to cancel their holiday plans. Her son Toby, 8, has not been to school for months.
“We’ve been trying to quarantine and do what we’re supposed to do,” Armstrong said. An outdoor event, where everyone wore face masks and kept a distance, seemed a safe way to break up the monotony. “This is a nice opportunity to get out of the house.”
“This is our adventure, to keep us going,” said Shirley Monohan, watching the carvers with her granddaughter, Abby. “It’s like watching a Hallmark movie.”
“Do you think we could do this at home?” Monohan asked. Abby shook her head.