Springtime is usually the kickoff to New Hampshire’s yard sale season, but maybe not this year.
Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield has advised his community that yard sales are currently prohibited, based on information from the state Attorney General’s office.
“Some people go from yard sale to yard sale and that’s how you get people congregating, and that’s the issue,” he said.
Dronsfield said yard sales were discussed on a call with the state’s Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday and officials were again told that no yard sales are allowed.
However, the position conflicts with a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman Ben Vihstadt.
According to Vihstadt, smaller yard sales at a private residence are allowed.
“We know that right now, residents are safer staying at home as much as possible and when individuals head out, they should practice good hand hygiene and social distancing. Private retail sales, like a yard sale in someone’s driveway that is likely 10 people or less at a time, are currently allowed, but we ask those who organize them to follow proper health and safety guidelines,” he said.
Vihstadt said larger events such as a craft fair would be classified under retail and must follow the guidance issued by the state.
Auburn was planning its second annual yard sale for May 9, but called it off and has no plans to reschedule it this year.
The Friends of the Salisbury Free Library hoped to hold the 18th annual town-wide yard sale in early May but decided to cancel or postpone it.
“We may do it in the fall if things open up, but we really have no way of knowing,” said Seelye Longnecker, president of the Friends of the Salisbury Free Library.
For the Salisbury event, 25 to 30 residents usually host sales at their homes. The sale raises several hundred dollars for the organization, but Longnecker said it’s really an event that people enjoy taking part in as a community.
The topic of holding yard and garage sales has come up at the state level as officials decide what is and isn’t allowed during the public health emergency.
Associate Attorney General James Boffetti said guidance about yard and garage sales came from the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force and not from the Department of Justice.
He said the subject has come up on calls with local officials and a representative from the Attorney General’s office participated and “repeated the guidance from the task force.”