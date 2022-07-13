CROYDON — A group that formed to restore Croydon’s school district budget after it was gutted at the annual school meeting this spring plans to carry on its work even after its special school meeting victory in May. And they are inviting the community to come together this August for a picnic.
“We Stand Up For Croydon Students,” was formed by a handful of residents following the town’s March school district meeting. At the meeting, attended by about 6% of the town’s voters, the proposed $1.7 million school budget was slashed to $800,000.
The cut was made after Selectman Ian Underwood, husband to School Board Chairwoman Jody Underwood, made a motion that the budget be cut to $800,000, essentially allotting $10,000 per student in the small school district. The Underwoods moved to New Hampshire as part of the libertarian Free State Project.
“We Stand Up For Croydon Students” petitioned for a special vote to take a revote on the original budget and rallied residents to turn out and have their say. In the end, they won, with Croydon voters resoundingly approving the school district’s original $1.7 million budget proposal at the special Croydon School District meeting on May 7. The results of the two-hour meeting — a 377-2 ballot vote — brought cheers from voters followed by tears and embraces.
Following the victory the group changed its name to “We Stand Up For Croydon” and members say their work is not done.
Group members Ed Spiker and Hope Damon were the keynote speakers at a rally in Keene on Saturday.
The “Anti-Free-State-Project Protest” was organized by the Cheshire County Democrats to sound the alarm that the Free State Project is gaining ground and is no longer a “fringe movement.” Mohammad A. Saleh, chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats, said that you only need to look to the town of Croydon to see its effects.
“We Stand Up for Croydon is a group of community activists that’s formed in response to a situation that none of us could have seen unfold in our wildest imaginations or maybe our worst nightmares,” Spiker said at the rally. “The true voice of the people was finally heard loud and clear.
“We won a small battle against the Free State Project over public education but there’s a long road ahead, and we have to stay vigilant and determined in our efforts to keep them at bay. We Stand Up for Croydon will continue our community activism efforts by helping to inform and mobilize town residents around common ground issues relating to, supporting, maintaining and funding the community of Croydon. As well as encouraging voter turnout and participation in the democratic processes. We’re now well aware of the threat the Free State Project poses to the fabric of our community and democracy as a whole.”
Damon admitted the number of Free State Project members living in Croydon is a small percentage of the town of less than 800 residents, but said that just shows the impact they can have.
“I want to tell this story everywhere I can. I don’t think Croydon is unique,” said Damon, who said. “… They are not a fringe group anymore. They are very, very present in our state house.”
The community picnic is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Croydon Fire Station. Damon said the event is a “thank you” to the residents and will include food, games and music.