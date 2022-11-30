David Dionne (copy)

DIONNE

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

David Dionne, the Manchester resident with more than eight years of experience running the Valley Street jail, remains a part-time employee at the county-run jail, the existing superintendent confirmed on Wednesday.

Dionne left the top job in July 2020; he returned to the superintendent job in June on an interim basis while Hillsborough County officials sought a permanent replacement for Willie Scurry, who stepped down unexpectedly as superintendent.