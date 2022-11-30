David Dionne, the Manchester resident with more than eight years of experience running the Valley Street jail, remains a part-time employee at the county-run jail, the existing superintendent confirmed on Wednesday.
Dionne left the top job in July 2020; he returned to the superintendent job in June on an interim basis while Hillsborough County officials sought a permanent replacement for Willie Scurry, who stepped down unexpectedly as superintendent.
Once a superintendent was hired, Dionne returned to his job as part-time head of standards and compliance at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, said Superintendent Joe Costanzo. Dionne earns $48 an hour.
“David Dionne is a wealth of knowledge. He has 39 years of corrections experience,” said Costanzo, who became superintendent in August. Costanzo said Dionne reports directly to him and works on whatever project needs attention.
Currently, he is working on projects involved with American Rescue Plan Act funding, Costanzo said.
When Dionne retired in July 2020, he told the New Hampshire Union Leader that he had purchased a motor home and was going to spend his time between Arizona and New Hampshire. But in 2021, he took on the part-time position under then-Superintendent Scurry, Costanzo said.
County officials never announced his employment for the part-time job, even when he was elevated to the interim position earlier this year.