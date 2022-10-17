Derry holiday transfer station hours announced Staff Report Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The town of Derry’s transfer station will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.It will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Household hazardous waste (Londonderry, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)Nov 25 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Nov 26 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Dec 24 -- 6 a.m. to noon.Dec 31 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Contact Randy Borelli, recycling coordinator at the transfer station at 603-432-4650 for further information. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Site work begins on controversial gas station in Manchester Milford Pumpkin Fest another crowd pleaser Derry winter parking ban resumes in November Alton church unveils memorial for murdered combat journalist James Foley Derry holiday transfer station hours announced Request News Coverage