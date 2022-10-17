Derry holiday transfer stations hours announced Staff Report Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The town of Derry’s transfer station will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.It will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. (Household hazardous waste Londonderry, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)Nov 25 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Nov 26 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Dec 24 -- 6 a.m. to noon.Dec 31 -- 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Contact Randy Borelli, recycling coordinator at the transfer station at 603-432-4650 for further information. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY At Red Arrow centennial, regulars reflect on long-standing diner's place in many lives +3 {{title}} Most Popular Milford Pumpkin Fest another crowd pleaser Site work begins on controversial gas station in Manchester Alton church unveils memorial for murdered combat journalist James Foley Portion of St. Joseph Cemetery sold in Bedford for subdivision Request News Coverage