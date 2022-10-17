The town of Derry’s transfer station will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. (Household hazardous waste Londonderry, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)