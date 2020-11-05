Derry is seeking ideas from the public for a redesign of Hood Park.
A steering committee formed in August to assemble recommendations. Some of the ideas so far include dredging Hood Pond for sediments, letting the sluice gate open to convert the pond into a stream, creating an arboretum learning center, adding pickle ball courts and upgrading the bike racks, according to Derry’s Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan.
“The idea is to get a really broad perspective of what people use it for now, what they would like to see there in the future … and if they’re not using it, what’s preventing them from doing so,” Donovan said.
A survey available online until Nov. 12 at the town’s website asks residents how frequently they use the park, what they like or dislike about the park, and what specific elements they’d like to see added.
There is also a link that directs residents to draw a map of the park to illustrate what they would like to see at the park.
Donovan said the Hood Park Steering Committee also had a booth set up at the Pinkerton Academy polling station during Election Day to gather community input.
She said part of the challenge of revitalizing Hood Park is cleaning up its image. Some residents see it as dangerous or a magnet for drug users.
“People have their perceptions. Whether they’re rooted in reality, it’s hard to say,” Donovan said.
Bottom line, the park is underutilized, she said. During the town’s recent development of its master plan, community members identified revitalizing Hood Park as a priority and several individuals came forward with specific ideas.
Donovan said the steering committee is to create a report for the Town Council.
A new section of the Derry Rail Trail is under construction, which would connect Hood Park to North High Street, following the crest of the Hood Pond dam, according to Derry Public Works Director Mike Fowler.
“The crest of the dam is approximately 20 feet higher than the water level,” Fowler said in an email.
Donovan said residents used to swim in the pond but in recent years it has been too dirty for swimming.
Ultimately, she hopes the park will draw hikers, bikers and more to enjoy the park’s natural beauty, occasional art installations or other events.