A 12-acre mixed-use development has been proposed for the north and south sides of Humphrey Road alongside Route 28 in Derry.
Representatives presented the plan to the Derry Planning Board Wednesday night for an initial discussion. The proposal would combine four parcels of land, including the property where the Butterfield homestead, built in 1793, is located at 2 Humphrey Road.
The historic home would be demolished to make room for the development, according to attorney John Cronin, who spoke to board members Wednesday. He said the owners, Dr. Tim Butterfield and his wife, Sharon Butterfield, would be interested in hearing from anyone interested in relocating the home.
Butterfield, a local veterinarian at Windham Animal Hospital, said Thursday he has lived in the home for the past 45 years. But without a third party stepping in to relocate it, Cronin said saving the home would be “not realistic at this point and time.”
“Our roots are here in this community,” Butterfield said. “We really love this old place.”
Butterfield said his ancestors in the Greg family helped settle Nutfield 300 years ago, and he, his wife and his parents all attended Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
The plan would be for him and his wife to move to another home a mile and a half up the street.
Cronin, who presented the plan with engineer Shane Gendron, said much of the design and scale of the project is still in flux, but he showed an initial layout that included a mixture of residential, office and retail space and restaurants.
On the north side, the plan includes 18 townhouses with 1,800 square feet of vertical living space, two garages and elevators in most if not all of the units. In the northernmost corner is a communal green space with walkways, a gazebo and a fenced in dog park. An existing bike trail would be extended up to Don Ball Park.
A large, 23,520-square-foot building with 75 to 100 apartment units was the subject of a lot of discussion, as board members expressed concern at the size of the building. Many wanted to see variation in the facades and roof heights, while keeping it aesthetically consistent with other buildings in the region.
The initial design shows the building would have five stories, but Cronin said that will likely be reduced to four. Board member Mark Connors said he would prefer three stories.
A single-story, 16,000-square-foot building closer to Route 28 in front of the apartment building would have multiple different-sized units for retail and offices. Butterfield said that after considering suggestions from the board, they are considering shrinking the apartment building and adding residential units above the office and retail spaces,
The north section would include a 5,600-square-foot restaurant pad.
A 16,000-square-foot building on the south side of Humphrey Road also would be used for a restaurant and brewpub, Butterfield said, and an equal-sized building connected behind it would be for a restaurant and test kitchen. Developers already are in talks with prospective tenants for those two buildings, he said.
Butterfield said the plan is to partner with multiple developers to build different sections of the project based on his central vision for the property. It’s possible construction could be finished within two years, he said.
He said they will return to the planning board for a second discussion with more specific designs.
Butterfield’s is the second mixed-use development to be proposed publicly this month in Derry, following a presentation by the Siragusa family, who plan to develop a walkable, mixed-use community on nine acres of land on the opposite side of Route 28.
Both are within the town’s new West Running Brook Village District, which was crafted last year in part to attract more mixed-use type developments.