Derry winter parking ban resumes in November Staff Report Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The town of Derry’s winter parking ban takes effect Nov. 15 to April 1.The town ordinance prohibits parking on all streets and all municipal parking lots between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Violators are subject to ticketing and/or towing of their vehicle.For more information call the town’s Department of Public Works office at 603-432-6144. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY At Red Arrow centennial, regulars reflect on long-standing diner's place in many lives +3 {{title}} Most Popular Milford Pumpkin Fest another crowd pleaser Site work begins on controversial gas station in Manchester Alton church unveils memorial for murdered combat journalist James Foley Portion of St. Joseph Cemetery sold in Bedford for subdivision Request News Coverage