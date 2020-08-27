After weeks of controversy over a Swanzey pastor’s political statements on social media, the Swanzey Board of Selectmen decided to keep its election site at the Christian Life Fellowship Church for now.
In a statement released by the board, Selectman Kenneth Colby said that it is too close to the Sept. 8 primary to switch sites for the voting, as many residents had been requesting.
“The Board and I have heard from a number of voters both in favor of voting at Christian Life Fellowship Church and those who feel we should vote at a different location,” Colby said. “Unfortunately there are a lot of factors at play with selecting a new voting place and we simply did not have enough time to change locations and be sure voters knew where the election was going to be held.”
At issue are the statements made by Pastor David Berman on his Facebook account. Berman published posts calling Black Lives Matters protestors Marxists, disputing the need to wear masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic. Berman did not respond to calls made Thursday seeking comment.
The board has been inundated with emails and calls since the matter first surfaced a little more than a month ago. Resident Ed Sheldon, along with many other residents, wanted the election moved away from the church facility on Whitcomb Road and to a neutral location such as the Monadnock Regional High School on Route 32.
“In order to trust that the elections in Swanzey are safe, free, and fair, we must have a location that, at minimum, believes and understands the Coronavirus risk, and at least makes an attempt to be non-partisan in its message,” Sheldon wrote to selectmen.
The elections, while held at the church, are operated by town election officials, and any safety measures at the polls such as mask wearing and social distancing are set by the town, and not Berman and the church.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said that the board isn’t done considering a change in the location for the vote in the future.
“The Board agreed to continue to explore other locations for future elections, including the Nov, 3, 2020, election,” Branley said.
Branley said that voters can always vote absentee this year, and may request a ballot from the town clerk by email at townclerk@swanzeynh.gov, or mail. The address is Town Clerk, PO Box 10009, Swanzey, NH 03446.